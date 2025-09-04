Global Times: Heads of memorial halls narrate epic tales of tenacious resistance against Japanese aggression behind 8 artifacts

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the Global Times, in collaboration with eight memorial halls for the war of resistance against Japanese aggression, publishes these special reports. In these reports, eight heads of memorial halls selected an artifact that best represents the memorial hall and embodies the great spirit of the war of resistance, telling the epic history of the Chinese people’s tenacious resistance, and reflecting the great contribution of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, as the main eastern battlefield, to the victory in the World Anti-fascist War.

Narrator: Sun Zhijun, director of the memorial hall of Maoshan New Fourth Army

This teacup is one of the most important exhibits here. It witnessed the historic moment when Commander Chen Yi paid three visits to Ji Zhengang, the manager of the Maolu Tea Factory.

At that time, Ji used this teacup to make local Maoshan tea produced in his own factory and hosted Commander Chen.

The people in southern Jiangsu were deeply anxious about whether China could defeat the Japanese aggressors, and this emotion also affected many industrialists.

This conversation with Chen motivated Ji’s patriotic zeal as a national entrepreneur. He realized that at such a critical time, he had to fully support the New Fourth Army, led by the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Ji’s experience, and this teacup, underscore a larger truth: the War of Resistance was not only a CPC-led military struggle or a fight behind enemy lines, but a nationwide, broad-based social effort. Victory required uniting the strength of the whole society.

The New Fourth Army was not only an army capable of winning battles but also a team good at self-strengthening and resolutely safeguarding the interests of the people. Through the story behind this small teacup, people can understand how the New Fourth Army contributed to the global anti-fascist war.

Narrator: Fan Lihong, director of the 9.18 Historical Museum

One artifact is the school flag of the Northeast Jingcun Middle School, which was founded in Xi’an, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province in 1936 by renowned patriotic educator Che Xiangchen. The flag not only flew proudly at the school but also accompanied Che and his patriotic students to the front lines of wartime publicity, becoming a spiritual banner of resistance. This flag embodied the indomitable spirit of the Chinese people in the face of Japanese aggression, which was their refusal to submit and their determination to rise up and fight. It also conveyed the firm resolve of people in the Northeast during that time to strive for survival and persist in the war until the end. “Fight back to reclaim our homeland” was their most steadfast vow.

From its establishment in 1936, the school operated for nearly a decade, educating over 3,000 students. More than 300 graduates made their way to Yan’an, the revolutionary base in Northwest China, many of whom became key figures in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Che’s establishment of the school was influenced and inspired by the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s call for resistance and national salvation. He actively responded to the CPC’s principles, closely integrating education with the cause of national liberation. By nurturing a new generation of youth with patriotic spirit and fighting consciousness, he effectively implemented the CPC’s strategic deployments during the war.

Narrator: Liu Qiangmin, former director of the Northeast China Revolutionary Martyrs’ Memorial Hall

Among its most significant artifacts is a pistol used by General Zhao Shangzhi, one of the founders and leaders of the Northeast Anti-Japanese United Army, before he was martyred. The pistol was not only Zhao’s last weapon but also a key relic of the later anti-Japanese struggle, reflecting the joint fight of the Northeast Anti-Japanese United Army and the Soviet Union against Japanese invaders.

Around 1940, the resistance endured its hardest times, with the main force withdrawing to the Soviet Union.

In 1942, the teaching brigade was formed there, trained, and later returned with the Soviet Red Army during its 1945 counteroffensive against the Japanese aggressors in Northeast China. Throughout, some fighters remained in China, conducting reconnaissance, sabotage, and supporting local forces, playing a vital role in the Soviet advance.

Fourteen years of struggle was possible thanks to strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the exemplary role of its members. The resistance destroyed hundreds of thousands of enemy troops and strategically contained the Japanese aggressors, giving hope to the people of Northeast China that the land remained Chinese territory. The spirit of the resistance is: unwavering faith in the CPC, national duty in times of peril, and heroic resolve to fight to the end. Zhao’s sacrifice is the clearest example. These heroes had families and dreams, but gave up all for the nation. Today, this spirit translates into responsibility – not just slogans, but real contribution.

Narrator: Ma Youjiong, director of Shanghai Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial

The two sets of Sihang Warehouse-themed photos, taken by American photographer Hyland Lyon, not only bear witness to the creation of the memorial, but also form a vital part of its exhibition. To this day, they remain the museum’s most treasured artifacts.

The first set, titled “Sihang Warehouse in the Flames of War,” records scenes of the warehouse battlefield during and after fierce fighting. The second set, titled “The Lone Army Withdrawing from Sihang Warehouse,” mainly depicts the process of the defenders retreating and recovering, with the wounded among them. The stories of the Sihang Warehouse’s “800 Heroes” and their experiences reflect the great spirit of national resistance. Though the defenders’ struggle may seem like a small episode, it powerfully demonstrated patriotism, heroism, and the moral integrity of the Chinese nation. While the battle appeared to be fought by an isolated force, they were in fact backed and supported by people from all walks of life in Shanghai. This fully embodies the concept of a national resistance. The War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was a struggle of the whole nation, across all regions and times – a true reflection of China’s wartime history.

Narrator: Tian Yuehui, deputy director of the Taihang Memorial Museum of the Eighth Route Army

A weathered, rust-streaked English typewriter stands as a powerful testament to the internationalist warrior and journalist George Hogg’s time in China during the Chinese people’s war of resistance.

The owner of this English typewriter, Hogg, was a graduate of the University of Oxford. In 1937, he arrived in China and witnessed firsthand the profound suffering inflicted upon the Chinese people by the Japanese aggressors. He saw countless refugees living, giving birth, and even dying on the streets amid displacement. Deeply shocked by these harrowing scenes, Hogg decided to stay in China and share the truth of the Chinese people’s war of resistance with the world. The typewriter serves as a vivid symbol of the unity between the Chinese people and their international allies in the battle against fascist aggression.

Narrator: Li Zhuoran, deputy director of the Shenyang WWII Allied Prisoners Camp Site Museum

Among the collections is a prisoner of war (POW) number tag 1051, which was worn by American POW Wallace R. Phillips during his imprisonment at the camp. This tag stands as tangible evidence of the Japanese aggressors’ violation of international conventions through the enslavement and mistreatment of POWs. It also serves as a testament to the shared struggle of Allied POWs and Chinese workers who fought side by side against Japanese fascism in the labor factories.

The story behind this tag carries a transnational memory, serving as a vital link between China and the world. It vividly illustrates the history of the camp, the suffering and resistance of Allied POWs, and the fascist atrocities committed by the Japanese military in violation of international conventions.

Narrator: Luo Cunkang, director of the Museum of the War of Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression

In the thematic exhibition titled “For National Liberation and World Peace,” held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the English and Japanese versions of On Protracted War are displayed, with the Japanese version being exhibited for the first time. Even today, On Protracted War remains a rare and invaluable military document in world war history, studied earnestly by many renowned international military researchers and scholars.

On Protracted War provided a comprehensive introduction to China’s war of resistance and the CPC’s stance on the war. It helped the international community understand that the Chinese people were confident in defeating the Japanese aggressors. The pivotal role of the CPC was the key to victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Even when faced with the threat of national subjugation, the Chinese people grew more resilient and dauntless in the face of brutality, ultimately achieving victory in the war and liberation for the nation.

Narrator: Yang Suhong, director of Tengchong Museum

The Chinese Expeditionary Force (CEF)’s war of resistance in Yunnan was an important part of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. The Forbidden Bell of Sicheng, housed in the Tengchong Museum, serves as a “witness” to the War of Resistance in western Yunnan.

The CEF was a crucial component of the global anti-fascist effort, with its core mission being to protect the Burma Road, the “lifeline” for supplies. Beginning in 1942, the CEF fought in Burma, not only thwarting Japanese attempts to sever China’s supply routes with allied nations but also tying down large enemy forces in Southeast Asia, alleviating pressure on Allied forces in the Pacific Theater. This made the CEF a key pillar of the eastern front in the global anti-fascist war. At the cost of more than 100,000 soldiers’ lives, the CEF reopened strategic routes, effectively supporting the global anti-fascist effort and underscoring the shared destiny of all nations.