Niutech Secures £22 Million UK Order: Next-Generation Pyrolysis Line Drives Global Chemical Recycling of Waste Plastics

JINAN, China, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Niutech, a global leader in continuous pyrolysis technology, officially announced the successful signing of a product sales contract with a UK-based client. The contract covers a “60,000-tonne-per-year industrial continuous waste plastic pyrolysis production line,” with a total value of approximately £22 million (equivalent to RMB 198 million). This collaboration not only fully demonstrates Niutech’s strong competitiveness in the international high-end environmental protection equipment market but also will effectively advance the demonstration application of waste plastic chemical recycling technology, setting a new benchmark for the development of the global circular economy.

Currently, the UK and Europe are rolling out intensive circular economy policies, which are forcing upgrades to waste plastic treatment technologies and creating an urgent demand for efficient resource recovery solutions. In April this year, the UK’s Plastic Packaging Tax will increase again, imposing a levy of £223.69 per tonne on plastic packaging containing less than 30% recycled plastic. Driven by such policies, chemical recycling of waste plastics has gained significant market attention—and Niutech’s high-end pyrolysis technology is a precise response to this trend. Pyrolysis technology can convert waste plastics into high-value energy products, which can then be further processed into chemical feedstocks for manufacturing new plastics, truly enabling the chemical recycling and peer-grade utilization of waste plastics. However, this technology imposes extremely high standards for processes and equipment. Leveraging over 30 years of technical expertise, Niutech has independently developed a “large-scale intelligent industrial continuous waste plastic pyrolysis production line,” successfully overcoming key industry challenges such as “easy coking in the pyrolysis system, difficulty in dynamic sealing for material feeding and discharging, and easy polymerization of products.” This ensures the production line operates efficiently and stably under large processing volumes, boosting production efficiency by 30% while significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Research data shows that using this technology to treat 100,000 tonnes of waste plastics can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 290,000 tonnes, offering a cutting-edge solution for global waste plastic resource utilization.



Niutech – Intelligent continuous waste-plastic pyrolysis production line

Niutech’s acquisition of this high-value UK order is no coincidence. According to a Niutech market executive, after conducting global inspections, the UK client found that there are very few internationally implemented, continuously operating waste plastic pyrolysis projects that have achieved industrial-scale success. Most technologies remain at the stage of laboratory research or pilot-scale promotion, failing to meet the UK’s strict standards for circular economy projects. To address this, the client inspected and evaluated a waste plastic project invested by international chemical giant BASF (which uses Niutech’s production line), as well as numerous other projects in Europe and China. After comparing domestic and foreign industry peers and comprehensively assessing the advancement, maturity, and stability of technical equipment, the client ultimately selected Niutech.

A Niutech senior executive stated, “The signing of this UK order opens up a new growth driver for the company in the high-end European market. Recognition of Niutech’s technology by leading clients further validates our dominant position in the pyrolysis equipment sector. Going forward, we will continue to extend our high-reliability, high-performance equipment capabilities to broader circular economy scenarios, providing solid support for global organic solid waste resource utilization and the achievement of carbon reduction goals.”

