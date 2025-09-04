TECNO Slim Debuts at IFA 2025 with Record-Thin Curved-Screen and Breakthrough Performance

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At IFA 2025, TECNO, an AI-driven innovative technology brand, officially launched TECNO Slim, an ultra-slim smartphone that sets a new benchmark in design and engineering excellence. TECNO Slim includes two models, featuring an ultra-slim 5.93mm profile for the 4G variant, TECNO SPARK Slim, and 5.95mm for the 5G version, TECNO POVA Slim 5G, standing out as the world’s slimmest smartphones with 3D-curved AMOLED displays. Despite the record-breaking thinness, TECNO Slim deliver exceptional durability and performance boasting military-grade certification and a powerful 5160mAh battery with 45W fast charging, marking a holistic breakthrough in design, performance, and user experience.

“This launch is a milestone for TECNO, transforming what was once a concept into a commercial reality,” said Joey Qu, Senior Product Manager of TECNO Slim. “With TECNO Slim, we’re not just pushing boundaries in smartphone design, we’re setting a new benchmark for ultra-thin innovation that doesn’t compromise on performance or durability.”

Engineering Breakthrough for the World’s Thinnest Curved-Screen Design

At under 6mm thin, TECNO Slim represents a new pinnacle of structural and design innovation in ultra-slim smartphones, enabled by TECNO’s extreme miniaturization capabilities across internal components. The brand has re-engineered eight core modules, including the battery, speaker, SIM card slot, and a 0.45mm single-tab Type-C connector inspired by foldable devices, achieving a significant reduction in thickness beyond the limits of conventional bar-type smartphones. These customized components are then arranged using TECNO’s proprietary Honeycomb space stacking technology, which maximizes spatial efficiency to deliver a 12% gain in internal space utilization.

To support the slim architecture, TECNO Slim uses a 0.36mm ultra-thin aerospace-grade fiberglass back cover that’s 0.19mm thinner than standard composite plates, yet delivers 300% greater strength and 200% greater toughness. This breakthrough in material engineering is part of TECNO’s synergistic approach to structural innovation, where slimness and durability go hand in hand. On the front, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i provides excellent resistance to scratches and drops. Further reinforced by IP64-rated water and dust resistance and certified Military-Grade Shock Resistance, TECNO Slim delivers exceptional toughness within an ultra-light body, built to perform and endure.

Slim Outside, Strong Inside, and Serious Performance

Battery life is one of the biggest compromises in ultra-thin phones, but not with TECNO Slim. Leveraging a high-density lithium cobalt oxide battery instead of silicon-based solutions, it prevents swelling even after prolonged use, and allows TECNO to achieve a remarkable 5160mAh capacity at just 4.04mm thickness, delivering both durability and long-lasting performance. Combined with 45W fast charging, TECNO Slim delivers ultra-quick charge and a dependable day of use up to 28 hours.

The charging experience is improved further by intelligent battery health algorithms that reduce swelling and wear. Even after 2,000 full charge cycles, the battery retains 80% of its original capacity, ensuring reliable performance for over five years of daily use.

Ultra-thin phones often face challenges with thermal management, but TECNO Slim innovatively addresses this with a 0.3mm vapor chamber and high-performance graphite rated at 1800W/m•K, resulting in an advanced cooling system with a total heat dissipation area of 24,532mm² keeping the device cool and smooth, even under pressure.

To meet different user needs, TECNO Slim adopts distinct platform solutions: the 4G model is powered by the energy-efficient Helio G200, while the 5G version is equipped with a more advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G+ platform, delivering next-level connectivity and enhanced performance.

Immersive Visuals & Expressive Interactions

TECNO Slim introduces an interactive Mood Light design on the back, featuring two circular eyes that mimic emotions through multi-scene lighting effects. In scenarios like notifications, charging, and calls, the eyes use light animations to express simple moods—such as happy, not happy, and blink, bringing a playful and lifelike charm to your daily interactions.

TECNO Slim features flagship-grade curved AMOLED displays that deliver sharp, immersive visuals. With 1.5K resolution, a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, the screens stay clear and vibrant, even in direct sunlight, whether you’re scrolling, streaming, or gaming.

TECNO AI brings smart, helpful features to TECNO Slim, making everyday tasks faster and easier. From real-time translation and AI-powered writing tools to photo-based problem-solving, Circle-to-Search, and the Ella AI assistant, it’s designed to seamlessly support you throughout your day.

TECNO Slim also offers practical features like multifunctional NFC, the latest HiOS based on Android 15, and FreeLink, which enables device connectivity and communication even without a network, making the user experience as intelligent as it is stylish.

Pioneering an Ultra-Slim Future

TECNO Slim is one of TECNO’s boldest rethinks of what a smartphone can be. From concept to market-ready in merely half a year, it overcomes battery and engineering limits, proving that ultra-thin can be combined with power, durability, and class-leading battery performance. With standout design, TECNO Slim marks a defining moment in TECNO’s next chapter, delivering compromise-free style and experiences in emerging markets and beyond.

-END-

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.