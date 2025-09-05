UD Blockchain x Check Point Hong Kong OTC Market Trends & Breakthrough Strategy Summit, Addressing Hong Kong’s Shifting OTC Market Under New Stablecoin Regulations

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulatory framework officially takes effect, the city’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) market is facing a seismic shift. According to a Hong Kong government press release, all OTC platforms, regardless of size, are now required to apply for a “Digital Asset Trading” license. This significant tightening of compliance standards is expected to force many smaller exchanges and money changers to exit the market.



Free Register for Hong Kong OTC Market Trends & Breakthrough Strategy Summit NOW!

This regulatory overhaul is creating a bifurcated market. On one hand, large crypto funds and market makers are acquiring tokens at substantial discounts through private OTC deals, locking in high-profit margins with sophisticated hedging strategies. On the other hand, retail investors are left to shoulder the market’s volatility. Faced with these stricter regulations and structural market changes, the industry urgently needs to collaborate and forge a path forward.

In response, UD Blockchain and Check Point are proud to jointly present the Hong Kong OTC Market Trends & Breakthrough Strategy Summit. We extend a formal invitation to industry leaders and visionaries to join us as distinguished speakers and panelists. This is a premier platform to share your expert insights—from compliance deployment and market analysis to Web3 innovations—and collectively shape the future blueprint for Hong Kong’s Web3 and OTC landscape.

Summit Highlights:

Expert Keynotes & Panels: Deep-dive analysis of market dynamics to inspire breakthrough strategies.

Web3 Project Showcase: Discover the latest cutting-edge technologies and applications.

Elite Industry Networking: Expand your professional network and explore collaboration opportunities.

Exclusive Attendee Perks: Witness a live demonstration of the innovative “VCC” solution and receive a complimentary, exclusive Crypto VISA Card.

Seats are limited for this must-attend event. Secure your spot today!

Summit Details:

Date: October 17, 2025

Location: Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Fee: Complimentary

Register Here: https://reurl.cc/9n0nZx

We look forward to welcoming you as we collectively navigate the path to breakthrough.

About UD Blockchain:

Established in 1998, UD is a leading IT solutions specialist in the Greater China region. With over 25 years of industry experience, we specialize in cybersecurity and Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading systems.

We provide expert technical solutions to more than 20,000 corporate clients across diverse sectors, including finance, payments, and exchanges. Our commitment is to help clients establish secure and efficient fund settlement and risk management systems, enabling their digital transformation and sustainable growth.