Dreame’s innovations earned multiple honors at IFA Innovation Awards 2025:

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At IFA 2025, Dreame Technology showcased a comprehensive range of smart home solutions designed to empower users to live their dream life. From the world’s first stair-climbing robot vacuum to the DZ60 Pro Fully-integrated Dishwasher, the OZ60 Pro Built-in Steam Oven, and the Aura Mini LED 4K TV S100, each product exemplifies Dreame’s industry-leading technological strength and spirit of innovation.



Dreame IFA 2025

Dreame Cyber X

Cyber X represents a leap forward in robotic engineering: a vacuum system designed to clean multiple floors autonomously, solving one of the most persistent household challenges. At its core, Cyber X consists of three key components: the robotic vacuum, the Bionic QuadTrack™ stair-climbing system, and the base station. The QuadTrack™ system is the centerpiece, capable of climbing stairs up to 25 cm in height at 0.2 m/s, dynamically adapting to varying step widths and geometries, making stair climbing smooth, fast, and safe.

When Cyber X needs to move from one floor to another, the vacuum docks onto the QuadTrack™ system, which functions like a mini elevator for the vacuum. The system carries the vacuum to the next level, then automatically releases it to begin cleaning. After completing its tasks, the vacuum uses the same process to return or continue cleaning, eliminating any need for manual lifting.



Dreame Cyber X

Aqua Series

During IFA 2025, Dreame is introducing its all-new form of robot vacuum — the Aqua Series. Just like the flagship X Series with dual-disc mops, the Aqua Series will continue to evolve with each generation, establishing itself as one of Dreame’s dual-flagship series. The Aqua10 Pro Track brings advanced mopping technology to life with TrackSync™ Constant Hot Water Mopping, Dreame’s first fresh water cleaning system. Continuous hot water combined with automated solution refilling keeps floors pristine while efficiently navigating obstacles. Designed specifically for hard floor users, it features a broader contact area with stronger downward pressure, tackling tough, stuck-on stains and deep floor crevices with ease.

Matrix10 Ultra

The Matrix10 Ultra features the industry-first Multi-Mop Switching Dock and Three-Solution Compartment, automatically adapting to different areas with the right mop pads. It holds up to three mop types, switching based on room type or cleaning needs: nylon-bristled scrubbing pads for grease in the kitchen, sponge water-locking pads for bathrooms, and thermal mop pads for other rooms, maintaining consistent temperature for enhanced cleaning.

The Three-Solution Compartment delivers tailored solutions for pet odors, wood floor care, and general cleaning, ensuring each area is treated appropriately.

H15 Pro FoamWash

As a key tool for deep home cleaning, Dreame’s H15 Pro FoamWash introduces pet-friendly FoamWash Technology, creating a new cleaning revolution for pet households. In addition to Dreame’s signature features such as 180° Lie-Flat Reach under low furniture, Immersive 100°C Hot Water Self-Cleaning, and upgraded 23,000Pa suction, and the H15 Pro FoamWash features targeted foam application, spraying specialized pet-friendly cleaning foam directly onto stains to dissolve dirt and neutralize lingering odors such as pet waste.

Miracle Pro

The first “Fragrant Mist × Dual-Wavelength Red Light × AI Smart Mode” triple hair-care system. Micron-level atomized essence (containing sturgeon caviar, white truffle extract, and hydrolyzed keratin) reaches deep into the hair core, nourishing hair while drying it.

Dual-Wavelength Red Light (1064nm deep, 633nm surface) stimulates scalp blood flow, with 600 million negative ions strengthening hair health.

Smart AI thermal system control adjusts airflow temperature and speed in real-time for optimal heat control.



Dreame Miracle Pro

Kitchen Innovations: DZ60 Pro & OZ60 Pro

Dreame also expanded into kitchen appliances with two flagship launches:

DZ60 Pro Fully-integrated Dishwasher: Certified with Singapore’s highest 4-Tick WELS rating, it features a 360° HydraFlow Wash System, app connectivity for 24-hour scheduling, and a seamless built-in design.

Certified with highest 4-Tick WELS rating, it features a 360° HydraFlow Wash System, app connectivity for 24-hour scheduling, and a seamless built-in design. OZ60 Pro Built-in Steam Oven: Combining steam, bake, and air fry functions, it delivers versatility with 1600W steam injection, multi-mode cooking, and precise PID heat control for professional results at home.



Dreame DZ60 Pro Fully-integrated Dishwasher

Award-Winning Excellence

Dreame’s innovations earned multiple honors at IFA Innovation Awards 2025:

Matrix10 Ultra — Best in Smart Home

— Best in Smart Home DZ60 Pro Fully-integrated Dishwasher — Best in Home Appliances

— Best in Home Appliances Miracle Pro — Best in Beauty & Personal Care

— Best in Beauty & Personal Care H15 Pro FoamWash — Honoree

These award-winning products have officially launched in Southeast Asia, including Singapore and Malaysia, and are now available through Dreame’s official website.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.

For more information, please visit: https://global.dreametech.com/