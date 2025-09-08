Aduna and SK telink Announce Collaboration to Bring Korea Into the Global Network API Ecosystem

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aduna, the global aggregator of network APIs, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SK telink, a subsidiary of SK Telecom, to establish a strategic commercial partnership. The collaboration will focus on expanding developer access to standardized telecom APIs and advancing industry-wide efforts to accelerate API adoption.

This engagement builds on the foundations of the CAMARA open-source project, simplifying how developers interact with network functions. By working together, Aduna, SK telink, and SK Telecom will drive cross-operator alignment and accelerate the deployment of programmable telecom capabilities across on a global scale.

Through the partnership, Aduna’s unified integration platform will be combined with SK Telecom’s advanced infrastructure and digital expertise, with SK telink spearheading the operator’s API commercialization strategy. The partnership will initially prioritize high-value security and identity services including Number Verification, SIM Swap detection and Know Your Customer (KYC) which are critical in preventing fraud, enhancing digital trust, and enabling secure digital onboarding across banking, fintech and enterprise sectors. By aligning strengths, the companies will reduce complexity for developers, lower barriers to innovation, and enable enterprises to seamlessly embed connectivity intelligence that will unlock new opportunities across security, fintech, enterprise and digital services.

“Aduna is committed to creating the world’s largest ecosystem of standardized network APIs, and security-focused capabilities such as Number Verification and SIM Swap are among the most urgent needs of enterprises today,” said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. “By working with SK telink and SK Telecom, we are combining our global aggregation platform with one of the industry’s most advanced operators to strengthen digital trust and accelerate innovation across Asia and beyond.”

This agreement also represents a significant expansion of Aduna’s presence in Asia, underscoring the role of interoperable, carrier-grade APIs as critical enablers of the digital economy and seating the stage for future growth and innovation in one of the world’s most advanced telecom markets.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom is Korea’s leading ICT company, committed to building a connected future that goes beyond telecommunications. Through its “AI & Digital Infrastructure” strategy, SK Telecom is driving innovations in 5G/6G, AI, cloud, and quantum technologies, while expanding into new growth areas including mobility, media, and enterprise digital transformation.

With its subsidiary SK telink collaborating with global partners and dedicated to advancing API businesses, SK Telecom is making programmable network capabilities widely available, supporting the digital ecosystem and enabling next-generation services.

Learn more: https://www.sktelecom.com

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

