Plans Advance for New Vientiane-Nong Khai Railway Bridge

Laos, Thailand, and China are discussing plans to advance the construction of a new Vientiane-Nong Khai railway bridge crossing the Mekong River.

The trilateral meeting, held on 5 September in Thailand, brought together representatives from the Lao and Thai governments, including relevant ministries and transport authorities, along with Chinese officials, according to the Thai Ministry of Transport.

The three countries discussed and finalized plans for the construction of the new bridge, which will be the second crossing between Laos’ Vientiane and Thailand’s Nong Khai, located approximately 30 meters from the existing bridge. The new structure will connect the railway networks of both nations, serving as a vital link for regional rail transport.

The project will link Laos’ Vientiane South Station and Thanaleng Dry Port with Thailand’s rail network at Na Tha Station in Nong Khai. The second planned bridge, now under detailed design by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), will feature standard-gauge tracks linking the rail networks of Laos and Thailand.

Officials also prepared for the next round of negotiations, scheduled for 17 October in Laos, which will address construction details of the new Mekong River bridge and further integration of the Thai-Lao rail network.