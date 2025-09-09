‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Fuels Global Travel Boom to South Korea

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The international Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters is sparking a surge in global travel to South Korea, underscoring the powerful connection between pop culture and tourism.

Since the film’s release on June 20 this year, Trip.com Group data revealed that global flight bookings to South Korea have risen by 25% year-on-year, with a steady average of 11% month-on-month growth since June. Travellers from Asia are leading the charge, with China, Japan and Vietnam being the top three source markets in terms of booking volume.

Meanwhile, bookings from Western audiences are also rising. Flights to South Korea from Canada and Australia are showing year-on-year increases of over 50% and 20% respectively, signalling a growing appetite for Korean pop culture experiences globally.

Earlier this month, the Seoul city government announced the arrival of a record 1.36 million foreign visitors in July, citing the global popularity of the animated film as a key booster in tourism and interest.

KPop Demon Hunters, featuring a catchy soundtrack and iconic cultural locations, has inspired fans worldwide to explore the real-life settings behind the story. Sites such as Bukchon Hanok Village and the National Museum of Korea are emerging as must-visit destinations for fans seeking immersive cultural experiences. Since the film’s release, searches for the National Museum of Korea on Trip.com have risen by 34% year-on-year, while bookings for Gyeongbokgung Palace have jumped by over 115% year-on-year.

A walking tour of Seoul’s Bukchon Hanok Village has also made waves on Trip.Pulse, Trip.com’s data-powered list of the latest travel trends and hot topics, sparking over 300,000 views. Other local cultural experiences offered on Trip.com include half-day tours where travellers get to make kimchi and experience a traditional Korean tea ceremony in a Hanok.

“Korean pop culture has captivated hearts worldwide, and this is driving travel to South Korea, as well as a global demand for local cultural experiences. Our latest data shows that the travel surge is largely driven by Millennials and Gen Zs, highlighting the massive appeal and influence of Korean pop culture among young travellers worldwide,” said Justin Hong, General Manager of Trip.com Korea.

As K-pop continues its global expansion, the synergy between cultural content and tourism demonstrates a compelling trend for travel brands to engage international audiences through shared experiences and curated itineraries. Trip.com Group’s recent report found that most APAC travellers are inspired to visit destinations based on what they watch, and interest in media-inspired travels peaks especially among those aged 25-34. From Squid Game to Black Myth Wukong and now KPop Demon Hunters, the global success of these hits show no signs of stopping, boosting tourism and travel worldwide.

