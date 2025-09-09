LCP 2025 Finals Weekend: Know Before You Go

Don’t miss any of these activities at the Finals Roadshow in Da Nang!

DA NANG, Vietnam, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Finals Weekend is less than 2 weeks away! Teams are still battling for their chance to punch a ticket to Da Nang and secure their spot at Worlds. While the race to Da Nang continues, we wanted to give fans a preview of what to expect at the Tien Son Sport Center on 20 and 21 September!

In partnership with FPT, VNGGames, Carry International, PlayBrain, and Arcanist, and proudly supported by MSI, Unilumin, COUGAR, and Panasonic, the LCP is gearing up for an exciting finale. Fans can look forward to fun activities, exclusive merchandise, and the crowning of our first ever LCP champion!

ACTIVITIES ON-SITE

Artist Alley

In celebration of the Finals Weekend, we’re showcasing the incredible talent of our fans. Come on down and marvel at original artwork created by our community at the LCP Artist Alley!

Official LCP and Riot Games Merchandise

Get your hands on limited edition LCP merchandise including hoodies, t-shirts, tote bags, caps, keychains, and pins! Plus, don’t miss the chance to get your hands on official Riot Games merchandise, featuring fan favourites such as Teemo hats, along with a range of plushies and collectible figurines, available for purchase throughout the weekend.

Team Booths

Display your fandom and support your favourite teams! Teams will have their own booths at the venue where you can get your hands on team merchandise and many other fun activities!

Confirmed team booths include – CTBC Flying Oyster, GAM Esports, MGN Vikings Esports, PSG Talon, and Team Secret Whales.

Note: The team booths are located inside the arena, which is only accessible by ticket holders

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS BOOTH

Doom Bots Challenge

Test your skills in the Doom Bots challenge at the League of Legends booth!

Prepare for the return of the PvE game mode Doom Bots with our IRL challenge! Pick a lane, hop into the game, and fight off an onslaught from Veigar and his army in our IRL Doom Bots challenge!

There are also prizes to be won! Stay tuned to our socials for more details.

Wall of Prophecies

Inspired by Xin Zhao’s visions during The Trials of Twilight, we’re calling on fans to share their bold predictions for the LCP Finals Weekend. Your belief in your team may help them clinch victory!

T1 Worlds 2024 Skins Lucky Corner

Displayed on five majestic pillars, get up close and personal with the T1 Worlds 2024 Skins. Touch the pillars for good luck as you immerse yourself in the world of champions!

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS BOOTH

TFT Game Stations

Swing by the TFT booth for a weekend of fun and games! There will be stations set up in the booth so attendees can jump right into a game of TFT. Top players will stand a chance to win attractive prizes! Stick around and you might spot your favourite KOLs hanging around as they join the festivities as the weekend shapes up to be a lively affair.

Feed Yuubee

Get ready for some family fun by feeding Yuubee! Toss balls into the goal and win prizes including in-game items, keychains, plushies, t-shirts, and more. Limited to one try per person, so make it count!

LOL & TFT SHOWMATCH

Mark your calendars as the LCP Finals Weekend will have showmatches for Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends on 20 and 21 September respectively.

The TFT showmatch will begin at 13:30 GMT+7 on 20 September. Here’s the list of participants:

Before the LCP Grand Final on 21 September, there will be a LoL showmatch to get the crowd warmed up! The showmatch kicks off at 12:30 GMT+7. Stay tuned to our channels as we announce the participants.

SCHEDULE AND TICKETING

The Finals weekend on 20-21 September will be at the Tien Son Sport Center in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Address: 26PG+PHG, Phan Đăng Lưu, Hòa Cường, Đà Nẵng, Vietnam

Activities at the venue will start from 12:00 GMT+7 each day.

The show on 20 September will begin at 12:30 GMT+7 // 13:30 GMT+8 // 14:30 GMT+9 // 16:30 GMT+11. The program on 21 September starts slightly earlier at 12:00 GMT+7 // 13:00 GMT+8 // 14:00 GMT+9 // 16:00 GMT+11. Be sure to grab your seat before the show begins!

Fans can still buy tickets at this website , get yours now and witness history as the first ever LCP champion is crowned live!

BROADCAST LINKS

Fans at home can also catch the action on local language broadcasts at the following links:

SOCIAL MEDIA

