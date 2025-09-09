Thai Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Laos, 800,000 Pills Seized

Vientiane provincial authorities have arrested two Thai nationals in connection with a major drug trafficking case involving 800,000 methamphetamine pills.

According to a report released on 5 September, the case began on 10 April when a local resident alerted authorities to several suspicious oxygen tanks hidden in a riverside forest near Vang Village, Meun District, Vientiane Province.

Upon inspection, police discovered seven sacks containing approximately 700,000 methamphetamine pills.

Following the seizure, investigators launched a targeted operation to trace the source of the drugs.

On 2 May, police detained a woman named Korn, a resident of Pakton Village, Sangthong District, Vientiane Capital, for questioning. Korn later confessed that the drugs belonged to a Thai national identified as Anousa, who was residing in the capital.

Authorities continued tracking the suspect and, on the evening of 8 August, arrested Anousa in Nahai Village, Hadsayfong District.

The next day, on 9 August, police searched his rented home in South Nakhuay Village, Xaysettha District, where they arrested another Thai national, Sitthiphon, and seized an additional 100,000 methamphetamine pills.

Both suspects reportedly confessed to owning all 800,000 pills.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to identify the full extent of the drug trafficking network and bring all involved individuals to justice.