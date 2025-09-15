Agoda Unveils Ranking of Asia’s Top Rural Destinations: Highland Tourism on the Rise

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has announced its list of top rural destinations in Asia, offering travelers a chance to explore beyond bustling big-city hotspots. Malaysia’s lush Cameron Highlands took the crown for the most popular rural destination in Asia, followed by Khao Yai (Thailand) and Puncak (Indonesia) in the top three.

Rural destinations, particularly those nestled in mountains and hillsides, are gaining popularity among travelers seeking to immerse themselves in local culture and natural beauty. These charming highland locales offer a slower pace of life, allowing visitors to unwind and connect with the environment, away from the hustle and bustle of crowded urban hubs.

Agoda’s data, which ranks destinations across eight markets in Asia with a population under 50,000 based on accommodation searches made on Agoda between 15 February to 15 August 2025, also revealed that Fujikawaguchiko (Japan), Kenting (Taiwan), Sapa (Vietnam), Munnar (India), and Pyeongchang-gun (South Korea) earned a spot as the top eight rural destinations in Asia.

From the lush landscapes of Cameron Highlands in Malaysia to the serene beauty of Fujikawaguchiko in Japan, these secluded spots provide a distinct flavor and promise a refreshing escape from city life.

Cameron Highlands ( Malaysia )

Nestled in the heart of Malaysia , Cameron Highlands is renowned for its cool climate and stunning tea plantations. Travelers can explore lush green landscapes, visit vibrant flower gardens, and enjoy fresh produce from local farms. The highlands offer a peaceful retreat with opportunities for hiking and exploring charming villages. Khao Yai ( Thailand )

Khao Yai is a nature lover’s paradise, home to Thailand’s oldest national park. Visitors can embark on wildlife safaris, explore waterfalls, and enjoy panoramic views from scenic viewpoints. The region’s rich biodiversity and outdoor activities make it a must-visit for adventure seekers. Puncak ( Indonesia )

Located in West Java , Puncak is famous for its breathtaking mountain views and tea plantations. Travelers can enjoy a refreshing escape from the city, with opportunities for hiking, paragliding, and exploring local markets. The cool climate and natural beauty make Puncak a popular weekend getaway. Fujikawaguchiko ( Japan )

Situated near Mount Fuji, Fujikawaguchiko offers stunning views of Japan’s iconic peak. Visitors can relax in hot springs, explore traditional Japanese gardens, and enjoy seasonal festivals. The town’s proximity to Mount Fuji makes it an ideal base for exploring the region’s natural wonders. Kenting ( Taiwan )

Kenting is a coastal gem known for its pristine beaches and vibrant marine life. Travelers can enjoy water sports, explore coral reefs, and relax on sandy shores. The region’s national park offers hiking trails and scenic viewpoints, making it a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts. Sapa ( Vietnam )

Sapa is a mountainous destination famous for its terraced rice fields and local villages. Visitors can trek through stunning landscapes, experience the unique culture, and enjoy breathtaking views of the Hoàng Liên Son mountain range. Sapa’s unrivaled charm and cultural richness make it a must-visit destination. Munnar ( India )

Munnar is a hill station in Kerala known for its tea plantations and misty mountains. Travelers can explore lush green hills, visit tea museums, and enjoy wildlife sanctuaries. The region’s cool climate and natural beauty offer a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Pyeongchang-gun ( South Korea )

Pyeongchang-gun is a winter wonderland, famous for hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics. Visitors can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports. The region’s beautiful landscapes and cultural attractions make it a year-round destination for travelers seeking adventure and relaxation.

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President, said, “Agoda is thrilled to highlight these rural destinations that offer travelers a chance to experience the heart and soul of Asia. Whether you’re seeking an escape from big-city life or a refreshing change of scenery, Agoda’s platform offers seamless bookings across flights, accommodations and activities so you can experience the irresistible charm of these secluded rural gems first-hand.”

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning the next small-town adventure. Visit Agoda.com for more information.

