CIFTIS rides new wave of cultural consumption

People visit the Cultural & Tourism Service thematic exhibition area of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS opens to the general public from Sept. 13 to 14. Visitors with reservation can access the fair free of charge. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2025 – The culture and tourism services exhibition hall was among the most vibrant venues at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), attracting dense crowds eager to explore the vibrant displays.

Visitors wandered through bustling aisles filled with a dazzling array of cultural and creative products, spanning from refrigerator magnets to postcards and beyond.

The exhibition not only showcased China’s rich cultural heritage but also underscored the creative vitality of its cultural industries. Chinese companies are bridging tradition and modernity, merging national identity with global trends, and redefining cultural consumption.

REVIVAL OF TRADITION

Museum-inspired creative products have become a defining feature of cultural consumption. Recently, the “Phoenix Crown” magnet from the National Museum of China, based on historical artifacts, ignited a buying frenzy. At the CIFTIS culture and tourism services zone, local companies displayed their own creations, drawing inspiration from cultural landmarks.

Ren Bin, product manager from a creative cultural company called Panjiayuan, said that they design their products from traditional cultural elements. “We preserve the beauty of artifacts while incorporating modern aesthetics — we hope to help more young people understand Chinese traditional culture,” he said.

Alongside traditional culture, traditional crafts have also emerged as a new consumption hotspot. At the Fangshan district booth, staff demonstrated the process of grinding ingredients like agarwood, rose, and jasmine into fine powder, which was then transformed into delicate beads for bracelets and accessories.

“These products are popular for their elegant scents and role in traditional Chinese aromatic therapy, making them ideal wellness souvenirs,” said Jiang Li, a staff member.

CROSSOVER TRENDS

Even the most contemporary toys are tapping into traditional influences. Chinese toy-maker Pop Mart showcased IP products blending traditional elements, such as Dunhuang Grottoes-inspired attire.

While rooted in local culture, many trendy toy companies are expanding internationally. Shen Hao, public affairs general manager at Letsvan, said the company’s products now reach markets in Southeast Asia, North America, and the Middle East.

“We actively incorporate overseas cultural elements,” he said, holding up a doll wearing traditional Thai attire, complete with an elephant-ear-shaped cap. “This creates cross-cultural connections.”

The company is pursuing cross-sector collaborations, including recent partnerships with the China Open tennis tournament and China Fashion Week. Shen added that Letsvan will continue to innovate through cross-disciplinary integration.

Hu Qiang, general manager of public relations at Letsvan, noted, “Every era has its iconic toys. Where Barbie represented idealized beauty, today’s dolls celebrate unique expressions and identity — reflecting young people’s desire for individuality. This demands we explore more diverse and interdisciplinary themes.”

INTERACTIVE CONSUMPTION

Throughout the exhibition hall, one activity captured widespread enthusiasm: stamp collecting. What began as a simple interactive experience has now become a cultural phenomenon.

The stamp stations act as a subtle guide, encouraging visitors to explore every booth. Many visitors came prepared with blank booklets, turning stamp collecting into a cherished memory-keeping ritual.

At the China National Film Museum booth, visitor Hu Huiyuan carefully pressed stamps into a new booklet. “I already have several stamp books at home,” she explained. “Because CIFTIS is so expansive, I started a dedicated one just for this event.” To her, these collections are more than mementos — they’re tangible records of life’s journey.

The trend has also taken an artistic turn: multiple layered stamps can form composite images, with each impression adding new colors or details. This transforms simple stamp collecting into a personalized visual art, boosting both engagement and creativity.

In fact, this craving for deeper interaction now fuels cultural consumption. Across the hall, visitors queued to try mixed-reality (MR) experiences through wearable devices, immersing themselves in interactive virtual worlds or taking digital tours of global landmarks.

Hashtag: #CIFTIS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.