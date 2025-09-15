EEF’s Sichuan Panda Conservation and Smart Meteorology Study Tour Post-Event, Sharing Session Inspires Youth on ESG, Conservation, and Cross-Border Collaboration

Sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Jointly Organized by

Earth Environmental Foundation and Chengdu University of Information Technology

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Earth Environmental Foundation (EEF) hosted a successful Sichuan Panda Conservation and Smart Meteorology Study Tour Post-Event Sharing Session & Press Conference on Saturday. The event celebrated the transformative outcomes of the study tour, launched the new “School ESG Ambassador” program, and featured inspiring discussions on sustainability education, ecological conservation, and cross-border partnerships. The sharing session brought together students, educators, government officials, and industry leaders, to reflect on the tour’s impact and chart future directions for youth empowerment in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.



Distinguished guests, representatives from the organizing and supporting organizations, and teachers from participating schools jointly witnessed students sharing their precious memories and unforgettable experiences from the study tour.

The five-day study tour, held from July 6 to 10, 2025, engaged 20 outstanding secondary students from Hong Kong and Macau—selected through a competitive eligibility contest—in immersive experiences at Chengdu University of Information Technology (CUIT), the Jinsha Site Museum, the Dujiangyan Panda Base, the Dujiangyan Irrigation System, and Sichuan University – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Institute for Disaster Management and Reconstruction (IDMR). Participants explored the effects of climate change on panda habitats and ancient civilization.

Representatives from participating schools shared their firsthand experiences. South Tuen Mun Government Secondary School focused on panda conservation at the Dujiangyan Base and insights from the Jinsha Site Museum on climate’s role in ancient civilizations. Macau Pui Ching Middle School highlighted panda habitats and disaster reconstruction learnings from IDMR. Cheng Chek Chee Secondary School of Sai Kung & Hang Hau District discussed engineering marvels at the Dujiangyan Irrigation System alongside conservation efforts. St. Paul’s Secondary School recounted smart meteorology workshops at CUIT and cultural explorations at the Jinjiang Corridor Bridge area.

EEF also introduced its “EEF School ESG Ambassador Program” initiative to train young leaders in ESG principles, with Mr. Andrew Tsang, Chief ESG Development Officer of EEF, outlining plans to expand sustainability education across schools in Hong Kong and Macau.

Distinguished guests delivered keynote remarks, emphasizing the event’s alignment with broader conservation and development goals.

Dr. Lo Wai Kwok, Legislative Council Member, HKSAR, remarked: “This sharing session exemplifies how cross-border educational collaborations can drive innovations in engineering and technology for sustainable development. By empowering youth with ESG knowledge and practical experiences, we are building a resilient future for Hong Kong, Macau, and the Greater Bay Area, fully aligned with national dual-carbon strategies and environmental priorities.”

Mr. Chan Kin Fung, Assistant Director (Conservation) of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, HKSARG, stated, “The Study Tour not only deepened students’ understanding of sustainable development and ecological conservation, but also inspired reflection on environmental issues, technology, and social responsibility. It is hoped that their experiences will become a source of motivation for future learning and personal growth, empowering them to become advocates and practitioners of sustainability.”

Mr. Cheung Ki Tang, Kwun Tong District Council Member, HKSAR, added: “It’s truly inspiring to see young people from Hong Kong and Macau so passionately involved in environmental issues. This event promotes community-level action on ESG, aligning with local district efforts to foster green living, cultural exchange, and sustainable practices that should be promoted in the communities.”

Dr. Joseph Tsui, Chairman and CEO of EEF, said: “This session not only amplified the tour’s achievements but also set the stage for ongoing youth involvement in ESG. With HKJC’s generous support, we’ve bridged educational gaps and inspired a new generation of environmental stewards.”

Mr. Andrew Tsang, EEF Chief ESG Development Officer, expressed: “The School ESG Ambassador is a leading program enabling some passionate students to launch the transformation in the school on sustainability and ecology in school campus to the community and the world. They have to learn, practice, experience. exchange, and teach. They will take the stewardship to attract the rest of the school to join in to serve the community.”

The event underscored three key benefits. Firstly, practical applications in environmental stewardship (e.g., panda conservation and smart meteorology), social resilience (e.g., disaster management training), and governance excellence through cross-border partnerships. Secondly, fostering leadership skills in sustainability by providing students with hands-on opportunities to engage with environmental challenges, cultivating a generation of proactive leaders committed to positive change. And thirdly, strengthening ties in line with Greater Bay Area development, while promoting nature-based solutions and nature conservation.

The study tour was sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club and jointly organized by the Earth Environmental Foundation and Chengdu University of Information Technology. The earlier opening ceremony in Sichuan was attended by representatives from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, Department of Education of the Sichuan Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Economic and Trade Office in Chengdu.

Co-organizers include PolyU-BGI Joint Research Centre for Genomics and Synthetic Biology in Global Ocean Resources, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Science Education Association. Supporting organizations include the International Institute of Management, Global Universities Alumni Union, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified ESG Strategists, the Hong Kong Association of Financial Advisors, Hong Kong Engineering Associations Alliance, Hong Kong Institution of Building and Services Engineers, Hong Kong Society of Engineering Professionals, the Association of Chinese Internal Auditors, and the University of Macau (Hong Kong) Alumni Association.

About the EEF Panda Conservation and Smart Meteorology Study Tour 2025

The EEF Sichuan Study Tour, co-organized by the Earth Environmental Foundation and Chengdu University of Information Technology, sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, with support from the PolyU-BGI Joint Research Centre for Genomics and Synthetic Biology in Global Ocean Resources and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Science Education Association, focused on smart meteorology, ecological conservation, and Chinese cultural experiences. 20 Hong Kong and Macau secondary students visited the Dujiangyan Giant Panda Base, Dujiangyan Irrigation System, and Sichuan University – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Institute for Disaster Management and Reconstruction, exploring the impact of climate change on panda habitats and ancient Shu civilization. The tour aimed to cultivate students’ environmental responsibility and promote cultural exchange among Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

About the Earth Environmental Foundation (EEF)

Earth Environmental Foundation (EEF) established in 2010, is a registered charity under Section 88 of the IRD. It was formed by two professional engineers passionate about leveraging technology and innovation to benefit humanity through education and practical applications.

The members of the EEF board of Governors are Educators, Scholars, Professionals, and Trainers. EEF cooperates with youth, educational institutions and business organizations to support the cultivation of Ecological Life and ESG talents, contribute to human society and the natural ecological environment. For more information, visit: https://eef.hk/