EmeTerm Wearable Device Under Clinical Study at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Shows Promise for Chronic Nausea Patients

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd. is proud to announce that its innovative anti-nausea wristband, EmeTerm, has made significant progress in alleviating nausea and vomiting among patients suffering from chronic gastric disorders. A clinical study currently underway at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is evaluating the device’s impact on individuals with moderate to severe chronic nausea, a condition that affects millions worldwide.

A Growing Unmet Medical Need

Chronic nausea and vomiting remain challenging to treat. According to the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), up to 12% of the U.S. population may suffer from functional dyspepsia and related chronic gastric disorders, with nausea being one of the most debilitating symptoms (ACG Clinical Guideline, 2022). Standard antiemetic medications often carry side effects such as fatigue, dizziness, and constipation, limiting long-term use.

Globally, the antiemetic drug market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2030 (Grand View Research, 2023). The demand for safe, non-invasive, drug-free alternatives is steadily rising.

How EmeTerm Works

EmeTerm employs transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEAS) technology. The device delivers gentle electrical pulses to the median nerve on the wrist, modulating neural signals between the gut and the brain. This mechanism helps reduce nausea and prevent vomiting—without the side effects typically associated with pharmacological treatments.

Clinical evidence supports EmeTerm efficacy of reduce nausea and prevent vomiting. A multicenter randomized controlled trial demonstrated that EmeTerm significantly reduced the incidence of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in patients undergoing hysteroscopic surgery (Wang, 2022).

Unlike medications that must be taken regularly, EmeTerm can be worn on-demand, making it a practical tool for individuals managing unpredictable or chronic episodes of nausea. EmeTerm is already FDA-cleared as an over-the-counter device for nausea relief, including motion sickness and pregnancy-related nausea.

Promising Strides at Ohio State University

Ohio State University hopes to conduct research on using modern medical technologies to control chronic gastrointestinal diseases. Since 2023, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has been conducting a clinical study to evaluate the potential of EmeTerm as a supportive therapy for chronic gastrointestinal disorders.

This trial marks a critical step in evaluating its potential as a therapeutic adjunct for chronic gastrointestinal conditions. Final study results are anticipated in the coming months. Recent results show that nearly 50% of patients with moderate to severe nausea experienced meaningful relief, while approximately 30% of participants suffering from vomiting also reported improvement.

The study, launched in 2023 and expected to conclude in 2026, is closely monitoring patients with conditions such as gastroparesis, chronic gastritis, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Researchers are tracking the device’s effectiveness across a wide spectrum of gastric diseases to confirm its benefits for a broad patient population.