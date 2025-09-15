RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FEELINGIRL, a brand renowned for its technology-driven shapewear, once again took center stage with the FEELINGIRL Bra collection. Dedicated to enhancing women’s confidence, FEELINGIRL is committed to creating comfortable, close-fitting lingerie designed for women of all ages and life stages. With its latest FeelCare collection, the brand has been honored with the Silver Award in the Fashion Design category at the prestigious MUSE Design Awards.



FEELINGIRL Honored at MUSE Design Awards for Redefining Post-Surgery Shapewear

The MUSE Design Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the global design community, celebrates innovation and excellence across multiple disciplines. This year’s competition attracted nearly 10,000 entries from around the world, with evaluation criteria spanning creativity, functionality, social value, and breakthroughs in aesthetics.

The award-winning FeelCare collection represents the culmination of the brand’s long-standing commitment to fabric technology innovation for the FEELINGIRL Bra collection. Trusted by consumers, the FEELINGIRL Bra collection has earned recognition for comfort, functional materials, and technology-driven shaping. The brand invests in textile research and development, advancing support, breathability, and skin-friendliness. With years of expertise in everyday lingerie, FEELINGIRL has transferred these innovations to the demanding field of post-surgery recovery, creating a milestone collection that combines medical functionality with human-centered design.

The FEELINGIRL FeelCare post-surgery shapewear collection is a product line designed with women’s recovery needs as its primary focus. Developed with ergonomic structure, intelligent support systems, and advanced functional fabrics, the collection provides tailored solutions for the unique challenges women face during post-surgical recovery. Two core products anchor the collection: a post-surgery bra and shaping pants. Together, they target the chest and waist-abdominal regions to deliver reliable support and contouring, balancing practicality with comfort across various daily scenarios, from early recovery to commuting or at-home wear.

The post-surgery bra stands out for its thoughtful details and focus on both comfort and support. Its full-coverage, wire-free construction avoids padded cups while offering a stable structure, minimizing pressure and movement during sensitive recovery stages. Bust-enhancing panels subtly lift and shape, while the hem features the brand’s exclusive logo elastic band that prevents sagging and ensures secure contouring. Inside, a molding process creates space for a seamless, natural bust profile. Wide, adjustable shoulder straps reduce shoulder strain while enhancing back contours. For convenience, especially important during recovery, the bra incorporates a front-center three-row hook design, allowing easier dressing and a better fit for different body types.

Complementing the bra, the shaping pants emphasize waist and abdominal support with a high-waist, double-layer compression structure. This design stabilizes the waistline, flattens the stomach, and defines contours, while built-in lifting panels naturally enhance the hips to create a seamless, sculpted silhouette. Boning in the back waist prevents rolling and supports lumbar stability, while a front zipper-and-hook system ensures secure wear. A separate crotch zipper enhances practicality, recognizing the everyday needs of women in recovery.

Beyond individual product features, the FeelCare collection distinguishes itself through structural optimization rooted in multidimensional human body curve data. By applying zoned compression technology, the garments provide precise shaping and support for the waist, abdomen, and hips. A 360-degree four-way stretch wrap enhances comfort, while the front waist-abdomen incorporates a shaping mesh layer to create a three-layer contouring system. These innovations together form a collection that merges science-driven precision with user-focused comfort.

In a competitive global field, the FeelCare collection stood out for its ability to address women’s post-surgery recovery needs with products that respect both function and dignity. With the FeelCare collection, FEELINGIRL has demonstrated that shapewear can serve as more than a functional garment; it can become a meaningful part of recovery and confidence-building. The award signals a significant step for the brand on the global stage, reaffirming its commitment to advancing women’s health through thoughtful design and innovation.

For more details, please visit: https://feelingirl.com/ or search “FEELINGIRL” on Amazon.