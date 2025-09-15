Green SM officially launches electric taxi services in Makassar

Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia (third from left), joined representatives of the South Sulawesi provincial government, Makassar city authorities, and invited partners at the grand opening ceremony.

The launch event was attended in person by Mr. Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, ST, Governor of South Sulawesi; Mr. Andi Erwin Terwo, S.Sos., M.Si., Head of the South Sulawesi Transportation Agency; Mr. Muhammad Rheza, S.STP., M.Si., Head of the Makassar City Transportation Agency; as well as representatives from the South Sulawesi Regional Police, Kodam XIV/Hasanuddin, the Makassar City Government, and several regional officials and key figures from the transportation and business sectors.

Operating a fully zero-emission electric fleet, Green SM is committed to delivering cleaner journeys while ensuring passengers feel secure and enjoy a superior experience. The company has set out its “5 Good Promises” to customers: the promise of Good Cars that are modern, advanced and above all safe; Good Drivers who are professionally trained, attentive, and respectful; Good Price that makes the service affordable and accessible to many; Good Experience that ensures comfort and ease from booking to drop-off; and Good for the Environment by striving for zero-emission operations that contribute to cleaner air and healthier communities. These promises reflect Green SM’s aspiration to redefine urban mobility in Makassar by uniting modernity, safety, affordability, comfort, and sustainability.

The expansion into Makassar follows Green SM’s official launch in Jakarta in December 2024, reinforcing the company’s goal to make sustainable mobility widely accessible across the country. This milestone also supports Makassar’s goal to lower emissions while enhancing the quality of life with innovative, dependable, and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, shared: “Makassar’s vision of becoming a Low Carbon City is both bold and inspiring. Green SM is proud to be part of this journey, not simply as a transportation provider but as a partner working hand in hand withthe city, the government, and its people. Together, we can make sustainable mobility a reality – mobility that is modern, safe, affordable, comfortable, and environmentally friendly. This is not only about how we travel today but also about the kind of future we want to create for our children: clearer skies, stronger communities, and a healthier planet.”

Beyond innovation in transportation, Green SM also aims to create tangible social and economic value. By developing an all-electric ecosystem, the company is not only improving connectivity but also generating new job opportunities for local residents. Driver-partners benefit from comprehensive training and the opportunity to grow within a forward-looking industry, while passengers enjoy the assurance of safe, fairly priced, modern, and comfortable rides with confidence.

In celebration of this official launch, Green SM is offering a special promotion for Makassar residents from September 15 to 17, 2025. Users in Makassar can enjoy a 100% discount of up to IDR 50,000 on their first ride. Following that, from September 18 to 28, 2025, a second promotion will be available, offering a 20% discount of up to IDR 50,000 for rides within the city.

With its spirit of innovation, sustainability, and people-centered service, Green SM aspires not only to become the preferred mode of transport but also to play an active role in Makassar’s green transformation. Each ride with Green SM is a step toward a future that is modern, safe, affordable, comfortable, and sustainable for the city and its people.

About GSM & Green SM:

GSM (Green Smart Mobility) is the world’s first company to operate an all-electric ride-hailing service across multiple platforms. As a pioneer in sustainable transportation, GSM has built the foundation for a cleaner, smarter, and more responsible mobility model powered entirely by VinFast electric vehicles. Founded by Chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, GSM is committed to developing a future-ready mobility ecosystem while inspiring greener lifestyles in countries that are rapidly embracing sustainability.

Green SM is GSM’s official global brand, representing the company’s vision and values in every market it serves. In Southeast Asia, Green SM operates in Indonesia, under the name Xanh SM in Vietnam and Laos, and as Green GSM in the Philippines. Across all markets, the brand offers a refined travel experience with VinFast electric cars, professional drivers, and a service culture centered on safety and care.

Green SM represents progress toward a future where technology, the environment, and humanity move forward together in harmony. The brand is committed not only to providing zero-emission transportation but also to fostering an environmentally conscious society in every market it operates.

