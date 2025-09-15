O.NE PEOPLE Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Indonesia’s APJASI to Strengthen ICT Cooperation and Support Market Expansion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — O.NE PEOPLE Co., Ltd., a leading provider of data privacy and security solutions, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asosiasi Pengguna Jasa Sekuriti Indonesia (APJASI), the Indonesian Security Services Users Association. The agreement establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and marks an important milestone in O.NE PEOPLE’s strategic expansion into the Indonesian market.



O.NE PEOPLE Director Nam Jeong-hyo (left) and APJASI Director Subkhan (right) sign a memorandum of understanding in Jakarta on September 3 to strengthen ICT cooperation and support market expansion.

The signing ceremony took place at the Grand Mercure Kemayoran in Jakarta, with senior representatives from both organizations in attendance, including Mr. Nam Junghyo, Director of O.NE PEOPLE, and Mr. Subkhan, Director of APJASI.

Under the MoU, O.NE PEOPLE and APJASI will work together to exchange insights on ICT industry trends, emerging technologies, and policy developments. The two organizations will also collaborate to expand business opportunities for their member companies, share market intelligence on the evolving ICT sector, and jointly explore additional areas of cooperation to support sustainable growth.

“This MoU represents a significant step in aligning O.NE PEOPLE’s proven technological expertise with the rapidly expanding security services sector in Indonesia,” said Mr. Nam Jeong-hyo, Director of O.NE PEOPLE. “We are committed to working closely with APJASI and its members to address local data protection challenges and to position CatchSecu as a trusted platform for safeguarding personal information.”

Through this collaboration, O.NE PEOPLE aims to strengthen its regional network and accelerate the rollout of its flagship data protection solution, CatchSecu, across Southeast Asian markets.

About O.NE PEOPLE

O.NE PEOPLE Co., Ltd. is a data security company specializing in SaaS-based privacy compliance solutions for enterprises. Its flagship platform, CatchSecu, automates complex compliance processes, enabling organizations to meet evolving regulatory requirements while focusing on core business growth. Building on its successful track record in Korea, O.NE PEOPLE is actively pursuing global expansion with a strategic focus on Southeast Asia.

About APJASI

The Asosiasi Pengguna Jasa Sekuriti Indonesia (APJASI) is the representative body for companies and institutions utilizing security services in Indonesia. The association is dedicated to promoting the interests of its members, advancing industry standards, and supporting the sustainable development of the Indonesian security services sector, with a particular emphasis on ICT innovation and policy cooperation.