OROJIN™️ Makes Global Debut at BIOHK 2025 to Lead The Future of Preventive Medicine

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2025 – OROJIN™️, the breakthrough oral chewable tablet system was unveiled at BIOHK 2025, one of the world’s most influential biotechnology gatherings. Signalling the beginning of a new era in preventive medicine, OROJIN™️ was created to redefine the way people approach their health. More than a supplement, OROJIN™️ delivers a daily dose of chlorogenic acid, a powerful antioxidant that supports immunity, cellular vitality, and promotes metabolic harmony. A “Daily Act of Self-Respect”, OROJIN™️ empowers people everywhere to live stronger, healthier, and more fulfilled lives.

Science That Protects

Developed in collaboration with leading professors and medical pioneers from the Miskawaan Health Group (MHG) and Jiuzhang Biotech, OROJIN™️ is built on advanced research into chlorogenic acid, one of nature’s most potent antioxidant compounds. Extracted from Eucommia leaves using a comprehensive, proprietary system, its researched benefits include:

Neutralizing free radicals that damage DNA and accelerate aging. 1

Calming chronic inflammation, the root cause of many diseases. 2

Restoring healthy cell signalling and boosting natural energy transport in the body, leading to beneficial metabolic effects. 3

Protecting vital organs, including the heart, liver, gut, and brain. 4

Encouraging restful sleep, and supporting memory and focus. 5

A New Standard in Preventive Medicine

With OROJIN™️, science becomes simple, accessible, and actionable in everyday life. “OROJIN™️ is not just another product — it is the beginning of a movement,” said David Boehm, Chairman of OROJIN™️ and Miskawaan Health Group. “This launch represents a mindset shift, encouraging people to take a proactive interest and care in their own health and wellbeing journey. We are delighted to be part of a new and empowered approach to wellness that starts with daily proactive care,” he added.

Global Launch Celebration at BIOHK 2025

The launch celebrations were led by David Boehm, Chairman of OROJIN™️, and Miskawaan Health Group, and Zhang Jie, Founder and Chairman of Jiuzhang Biotech. They included a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony featuring the OROJIN PreventaPanda™️, a beloved symbol of proactive health.

Ogawa H, et al. Chem Lett. 2023;52:524-527. Huang J, et al. Front Pharmacol. 2023 Sep 13:14:1218015. Meng S, et al. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2013:2013:801457. Lu H, et al. Compr Rev Food Sci Food Saf. 2020;19:3130-3158. Saitou K, et al. Nutrients. 2018;10:1337.

Disclaimer: This product is not registered under the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance or the Chinese Medicine Ordinance. Any claim made for it has not been subject to evaluation for such registration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat or prevent any disease.

About OROJIN™️

OROJIN™️ is the world’s first complete preventive wellness system, built on decades of scientific research and inspired by the belief that prevention is the highest form of care. Designed for global impact, OROJIN™️ empowers individuals everywhere to live longer, stronger, and with self-respect.

About Miskawaan Health Group

Miskawaan Health Group (MHG) combines cutting-edge German medical diagnostics with the wisdom of traditional holistic healing practices. The mission: to integrate the latest advancements in medical science with natural therapies to deliver personalised, patient-centred care.

About Jiuzhang Biotech

Jiuzhang Biotech is a pioneer in botanical medicine and natural product research. With more than 80 patents in proprietary extraction technologies, the company integrates traditional Chinese medicine with modern biotechnology to deliver pharmaceutical-grade raw materials and science-backed wellness solutions.