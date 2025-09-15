PGYTECH Marks Milestone as Official Sponsor of SONY Kando Trip SEA & Latin America 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PGYTECH, a photography lifestyle brand specializing in camera bags and photography gear, proudly marked a milestone moment by joining as an Official Sponsor of the SONY Kando Trip SEA 2025 in Phuket, Thailand (August 19–21) and the SONY Kando Trip Latin America 2025 in Puerto Iguazú, Argentina (September 3–5).



PGYTECH x SONY Kando Trip Latin America 2025

The Kando Trip, organized by SONY, is a prestigious gathering designed to inspire, educate, and empower creators through immersive experiences. The Southeast Asia edition brought together over 130 photographers and creators from countries including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Meanwhile, the Latin America edition hosted more than 60 creators from across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and beyond. Both events provided unique opportunities for PGYTECH to showcase its vision of empowering content creation.

At both Kando Trips, PGYTECH sponsored exclusive SONY Alpha co-branded editions of its OneGo Lite Backpack as well as a Kando Trip special edition Tech Pouch. Designed to meet the needs of modern creators, these two bags were well-received by attending photographers and creators for their functional design, sleek style, and versatility for both professional and everyday use. During the itinerary, the creators carried the OneGo Lite backpack to participate in various shooting activities.

“PGYTECH shares the same vision with SONY—to enable creators to capture and share meaningful stories,” said Adela Pei, APAC Marketing Lead of PGYTECH, during her speech at the event. “If SONY captures ‘the moments of Kando,’ PGYTECH liberates the hands that hold the tools and simplifies the process of creation. Our mission is simple but powerful: Make Creation Easier.”

With a strong connection deepened with creators in Southeast Asia, Latin America during the Kando Trips, PGYTECH expressed interest in developing potential collaborations with all attending photographers, videographers, and creators in any possible way to empower them to capture their visions with ease.

The year 2025 marks the exact 10th anniversary of PGYTECH. Over the past 10 years, PGYTECH has built a reputation for designing gear that blends function-first innovation with lifestyle aesthetics, serving more than two million users in over 100 countries worldwide. The participation in the SONY Kando Trip 2025 symbolizes not only recognition of PGYTECH’s contributions to the creative community but also an opportunity to further connect with content creators across the globe.

As PGYTECH enters its next decade, it will continue aiming to deepen its role as a trusted partner for creators, building a complete ecosystem where content creation is easier, more inspiring, and more sustainable, reinforcing the shared mission of enabling future creativity and reshaping photography as a special lifestyle.

About PGYTECH

Guided by the mission “Make Creation Easier”, PGYTECH is a photography lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering creators with innovative camera gear and accessories, empowering over 2 million users across 100+ countries since 2015.