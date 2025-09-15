Ribbon Names Steve McCaffery Executive Vice President, Global Sales

Brings Global Expertise in Accelerating Revenue Growth

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve McCaffery as Executive Vice President of Global Sales, effective end of October, 2025. McCaffery will be based in the UK and report to CEO Bruce McClelland.

“As a global company operating in a dynamic marketplace, we continue to evolve our organization to ensure we have the strongest team to meet our customers’ evolving demands and to capitalize on emerging trends,” said Bruce McClelland, CEO of Ribbon. “Steve’s extensive relationships and experience leading through significant technological shifts, including the recent surge in data center investment to support wide-spread adoption of AI, will be a tremendous asset as we drive sustainable growth worldwide. I’m thrilled to welcome him back to Ribbon and look forward to his impactful leadership.”

McCaffery will leverage his considerable experience with Service Providers, Enterprise, Government, and Critical Infrastructure operators across many regions of the world in this new role. He brings a strong track record of helping customers navigate emerging technologies, including the opportunity-rich data center space. McCaffery has held senior roles at major corporations including Halo Technology (an Amphenol company), Motorola, Google, ARRIS and others. He previously served as head of APAC and EMEA sales at Ribbon from 2021 to 2023.

“This is an exciting and evolving time for our industry,” McCaffery said. “I look forward to working with Ribbon’s world-class sales organization and leadership team to deliver exceptional value to our customers, and seize growth opportunities worldwide.”

McCaffery succeeds Dan Redington, who will be leaving Ribbon at the end of the month to pursue other opportunities.

