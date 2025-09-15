RiverMeadow Expands Global Reach with Launch in AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leader in workload mobility automation, is excited to announce the availability of its Workload Mobility Platform in the AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region, marking another key milestone in the company’s continued strategic global expansion alongside AWS’s extensive infrastructure. This expansion supports RiverMeadow’s mission to provide seamless, scalable, and secure migration capabilities to customers worldwide.



RiverMeadow provides integrated, end-to-end Multi-Cloud Migration services and software to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. From Discovery and Assessment through Cloud Migration and Optimization, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region provides customers with greater flexibility to run workloads and securely store data in New Zealand, while improving application performance with lower latency. This new AWS Region supports enterprises, startups, public and private sector organizations, as well as industries such as financial services, education, healthcare, entertainment, and government, enabling them to serve end users more effectively from AWS data centers located in New Zealand. Importantly, it also allows organizations to retain their data onshore with confidence.

RiverMeadow’s commitment to the Asia Pacific region continues to expand, with tailored support now available in multiple AWS regions including Auckland, Taipei, Osaka, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur. This growth underscores RiverMeadow’s dedication to delivering end-to-end workload mobility solutions wherever organizations need to operate.

“The momentum in Asia Pacific, and now New Zealand, is undeniable,” said Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow. “Our platform is uniquely positioned to help customers take full advantage of this new AWS region by delivering automation, speed, and security in their migration journeys.”

Why Migrate to AWS Auckland with RiverMeadow?

Rapid Time to Value – Begin migrating workloads in as little as 30 minutes, accelerating ROI from day one.

– Begin migrating workloads in as little as 30 minutes, accelerating ROI from day one. Solution Flexibility – Migrate complex environments across hosted and private platforms with full VM and OS flexibility.

– Migrate complex environments across hosted and private platforms with full VM and OS flexibility. Scalability – Enable rapid migrations at scale through a decoupled data transfer architecture.

– Enable rapid migrations at scale through a decoupled data transfer architecture. Integrated Automation – Shorten migration timelines with integrated and custom automation.

– Shorten migration timelines with integrated and custom automation. Derisked Migrations – Minimize source impact and accelerate acceptance testing.

– Minimize source impact and accelerate acceptance testing. Cost Reduction – Reduce operational expenses by eliminating technical debt.

– Reduce operational expenses by eliminating technical debt. AWS ISV Funding – Available for customers to achieve zero cost migrations to the new Auckland Region.

Discover the advantages of AWS New Zealand by leveraging RiverMeadow’s trusted Workload Mobility Platform. Whether you’re expanding into Asia Pacific, looking to offset rising costs from Broadcom pricing changes, or transitioning away from current hosting/cloud providers, RiverMeadow is the partner of choice.

About RiverMeadow

RiverMeadow provides multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud workload mobility solutions that automate the migration and modernization of existing workloads to any cloud or virtualized environment. With a proven track record across complex enterprise transformations, RiverMeadow is the trusted partner for organizations navigating modernization at scale.

Media Contact

RiverMeadow Software, Inc.

Email: info@rivermeadow.com