SF Intra-city “SoFast” Debuts in Macau in Strategic Partnership with Macau’s “Aomi APP” Offering Full-Scenario One-hour Delivery Service

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (“SF Intra-city“, or the “Group“; Stock Code: 9699.HK), China’s largest third-party on-demand delivery service provider, officially launched the “SoFast” brand in Macau. Following the launch of the “SoFast” in Hong Kong in July 2024, this marks a further expansion of its service coverage outside mainland China.

In developing the Macau market, SF Intra-city has officially formed a strategic partnership with Macau’s largest local lifestyle service platform “Aomi APP”. Through this comprehensive collaboration, both parties will integrate their resources with powerful alliance to provide merchants and users in Macau with more efficient and convenient one-stop intra-city on-demand delivery services, while jointly driving the digital upgrade of Macau’s local lifestyle sector.

SF Intra-city’s “SoFast” will establish a business matrix in Macau serving both merchants (To B) and consumers (To C), covering both food delivery and instant retail delivery scenarios, providing on-demand delivery services with arrival times as fast as one hour. The delivery services would include documents, flowers, meals, beverages, jewelry, digital electronics and more categories. The business implementation is supported through various channels and platforms including the “Aomi APP” and the “SF-EXPRESS APP”.

Macau merchants can place orders through SF Intra-city’s merchant platform, while general consumers can access the full-category on-demand delivery service by selecting the “SoFast” option when placing orders via the updated versions of the “Aomi APP” or the “SF- EXPRESS APP”. Initially, the services cover the Macau Peninsula, with delivery service hours running from 8:00 a.m. to 0:00 a.m. (midnight). The faster and more reliable delivery experience provided by SF Intra-city further addresses Macau residents’ growing demand for the “instant gratification” consumption habits.

With the continuous penetration of local lifestyle platform services in Macau in recent years, Macau consumers’ demand for fast and on-time delivery has gradually increased. Compared with mainland China, the delivery market in Hong Kong and Macau still has significant growth potential. SF Intra-city is expected to further align its services in these regions with those in the mainland. This includes integration with additional merchant-owned apps and food delivery platforms, expansion of “pickup, delivery, and concierge” services for individual users, and continued deep synergy and capacity integration with SF Holding to support the development of “last-mile” delivery services and the joint creation of an “integrated supply chain solution”. These efforts will offer merchants, consumers, major commercial platforms, and logistics partners multi-scenario, scalable, and round-the-clock professional services. By achieving full coverage of food delivery, local retail, local e-commerce and local services, SF Intra-city will be able to handle orders from increasingly diversified channels. Building on its proven success with the third-party, multi-scenario on-demand delivery model in mainland China, the company will introduce new momentum to the on-demand delivery markets of Hong Kong and Macau.

As the Group accumulates business expansion experience in various international urban scenarios with unique characteristics across the Greater Bay Area, it is also expected to solidify the foundation for future expansion into other overseas markets.

About Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 9699.HK)

SF Intra-city focuses on the emerging opportunities of intra-city on-demand delivery services. Since 2019, SF Intra-city has operated as an independent legal entity to capture the growth opportunities arising from the new consumption trends. SF Intra-city adopts a multi-scenario business model, providing full coverage of delivery scenarios for all types of products and services. The Company’s extensive service coverage, ranging from mature scenarios such as food delivery to growth scenarios such as local retail, local e- commerce and local services, has enabled it to respond to the evolving customer needs resulting from the development and upgrade of the local consumer market.

For more details, please visit The Company’s website: https://ir.sf-cityrush.com/en/investor-relations/