Sunsred Launches FDA-cleared Red Light Therapy Devices for Wellness Brands Worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shenzhen Sunsred Technology Co., Ltd. is shaking things up in the wellness tech world with its latest lineup of red light therapy devices. As a go-to OEM/ODM red light therapy manufacturer in this space, Sunsred is meeting the huge global demand for safe, effective, and certified light therapy solutions. The new range includes everything from LED face masks and flexible therapy belts to versatile light panels, all built for easy customization. This gives health, beauty, and wellness brands a strong advantage in a crowded market.



Sunsred LED Face Masks

Red Light Therapy Gains Global Momentum

It’s hard to ignore the momentum behind red light therapy—also known as photobiomodulation—as it keeps winning over consumers in beauty, fitness, rehab, and everyday wellness. Industry analysis projects the global device market to reach approximately USD 361.5 million in 2024, growing at a rate of around 9% annually through 2031. North America leads with over 40% market share, followed by Europe with more than 30%, while the Asia-Pacific region shows strong potential at nearly a quarter of global revenue. (Cognitive Market Research, 2025).

This trend isn’t slowing down. Brands are hunting for reliable manufacturing partners that go beyond basic standards and deliver fully FDA-cleared, adaptable gear without any regulatory headaches. That’s Sunsred’s sweet spot. With almost ten years in the game, the company provides tailor-made OEM/ODM solutions that help brands seize market opportunities confidently.

Sunsred’s Portfolio of Customizable Light Therapy Devices

Sunsred puts real-world usability and flexibility at the core of its product development. Each device is made to fit seamlessly into daily routines while delivering clinical-grade performance:

LED Face Masks: Ideal for after-exercise recovery or home-based skincare, these masks integrate four targeted wavelengths—460nm, 580nm, 630nm red, and 850nm near-infrared—to address concerns ranging from low energy to signs of aging. The star of the line, the M4 mask, isn’t just effective; it’s fully certified by the FDA 510(k) , so users know they’re in safe hands.

Ideal for after-exercise recovery or home-based skincare, these masks integrate four targeted wavelengths—460nm, 580nm, 630nm red, and 850nm near-infrared—to address concerns ranging from low energy to signs of aging. The star of the line, the M4 mask, isn’t just effective; it’s fully certified by the , so users know they’re in safe hands. Red/LED Light Therapy Panels: Whether for home users or salons, these panels pack dual-chip LEDs (660nm red and 850nm infrared) to promote skin and muscle recovery. Sizes and layouts are fully customizable.

Whether for home users or salons, these panels pack dual-chip LEDs (660nm red and 850nm infrared) to promote skin and muscle recovery. Sizes and layouts are fully customizable. Red Light Therapy Belts & Wraps: Sometimes you need to focus on one area—lower back, knees, shoulders—and that’s where these wearables shine. They use red and near-infrared light to boost blood flow and help muscle recovery. No surprise they’re a favorite at gyms, rehab spots, and med-spas.

Sometimes you need to focus on one area—lower back, knees, shoulders—and that’s where these wearables shine. They use red and to boost blood flow and help muscle recovery. No surprise they’re a favorite at gyms, rehab spots, and med-spas. Pet Therapy Devices: Pets are family, so why shouldn’t they also enjoy light therapy? Sunsred made these devices especially for animals—safe, super easy to use, and perfect for helping furry friends relax and recover at home.

All Sunsred’s products undergo thorough testing and quality assurance, ensuring they comply with all major regulatory benchmarks worldwide.

OEM/ODM Services for Customized Solutions

For brands looking to launch unique red light therapy devices, Sunsred’s OEM/ODM capabilities are designed for that exact purpose. The services allow brands to customize everything—from the product’s features to its packaging and branding. Thanks to low minimum order quantities (MOQs) and fast production, brand partners can quickly get a compliant, tailor-made device into the hands of their customers.

“Our partners tell us again and again—they need to move quickly without cutting corners,” says Savannah, Sales Director at Sunsred. “That’s why we’ve made customization and compliance central to how we operate. We help brands make their mark in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond.”



Meeting the Highest Bars in Safety and Certification

Sunsred runs on an ISO 13485-compliant quality system and subjects all devices to intense testing. The result? A full suite of certifications—CE, RoHS, FCC, SAA, UKCA—and FDA clearances where applicable. Products like the M4 LED Face Mask are proof of the company’s no-compromise approach to quality.

One of Sunsred’s longtime partner puts it simply: “You can’t play in this industry without certified gear. Sunsred lets us grow with confidence because their products meet the toughest standards everywhere.”

Building Partnerships for Global Growth

Sunsred works side-by-side with wellness brands, retailers, and distributors across the globe. From regional trend insights to seamless logistics and multi-language support, the company helps partners refine their offers, enter new markets, and build lasting consumer trust.

About Sunsred

Since 2017, Shenzhen Sunsred Technology Co., Ltd. has been pushing the envelope in red light therapy tech. Its 2,000+ sqm factory and 100+ employee team focus solely on R&D and production of professional-grade devices. The company holds ISO9001, ISO13485, FDA, CE, RoHS, FCC, SAA, and UKCA certifications, along with 30+ patents—and more pending. Today, Sunsred ships to over 60 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, Japan, and South Africa. Through transparent OEM and ODM partnerships, Sunsred helps brands deliver red light therapy that truly works.

