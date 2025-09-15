Winners of International Film Camp 2025 Announced

Organised by Asian Film Awards Academy and sponsored by Sands China

Cultivating Asian film talent

MACAO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hosted by the Asian Film Awards Academy, International Film Camp (IFC) 2025 officially announced its eight winning short film projects at its closing ceremony and awards presentation at The Londoner Macao® Monday. The successful initiative, now in its second year, has strived to nurture and empower the next generation of Asian filmmakers.

International Film Camp 2025 was organised by the Asian Film Awards Academy with the patronage of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDAHK), the Film Development Fund (FDF) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, and Sands China Ltd., with Shaw Studios as the official post-production partner.

IFC 2025 invited world-class film professionals to mentor 18 young filmmakers who are aspiring to develop careers in the film industry. Participants hail from eight Asian countries and regions: mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, and Kyrgyzstan. They created short film projects on the theme “My Best Friend” and honed their ideas through masterclasses, seminars, and one-on-one mentoring. Eight filmmakers were chosen by a panel of experts based on their presentations, each receiving HKD 300,000 in funding to produce their short films. The Asian Film Awards Academy will provide mentorship for selected films and promote them at various international film festivals, with Shaw Studios assisting with professional post-production work.

International Film Camp 2025 took place Sept. 11-15 at The Venetian® Macao and focused on creative storytelling and the practices of the film industry. Through artistic exchanges, the camp sought to enrich the creative potential of the participants, increase their knowledge of the film industry, build connections in the business, and strengthen their practical skills – in order to lay a solid foundation for reaching their career goals.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, chairman of the Asian Film Awards Academy, said: “Last year’s inaugural camp yielded encouraging results, with several short films showcased at festivals across Asia and overseas – showing that the IFC is a true launchpad for aspiring filmmakers. Over the past week, 18 young filmmakers from eight Asian countries and regions gave their all in this year’s camp, competing for the eight production grants that will help bring their short film projects to life as they demonstrated remarkable talent and determination. The knowledge, experience, and connections gained throughout the process will serve as vital nourishment for their creative journeys ahead. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Hong Kong, Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao, CCIDA, the Film Development Fund, and Sands China. Their commitment allows us to deliver a profound programme with its own characteristics, injecting new momentum into Asian films.”

“Cinematic art does not only capture the essence of beauty and life, but also holds the potential to introduce the audience to exploring new destinations,” said Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd. “We believe that through the power of film, we can attract visitors to Macao to experience its charm as a world centre of tourism and leisure and share the compelling stories of Macao with the world. Sands China has partnered with the Asian Film Awards Academy for two consecutive years, bringing Hong Kong and Macao together to host International Film Camp. We have invited outstanding film professionals from around the world to provide guidance to participants from various Asian countries and regions, contributing to Macao’s development as a film production hub. Additionally, we have welcomed up-and-coming local filmmaking talents to camp activities, hoping to cultivate diverse artistic talents to drive the sustainable growth of the film industry in Macao. Congratulations to all the filmmakers who have completed the camp, and we wish you continued success in the global cinematic arena.”

Many of the short films funded by last year’s camp were successfully selected for international film festivals, making their mark on the international film scene. This year’s camp received an enthusiastic response, and the quality of the scripts and creative proposals submitted by applicants was exceptionally high. As a result, camp organisers increased the number of accepted applicants from 16 to 18, giving more participants the opportunity to learn from international filmmakers. During the camp, they exchanged ideas and experiences with their peers and participated in courses covering directing, scriptwriting, funding, distribution, post-production and pitching, gaining an understanding of the core knowledge and skills required of filmmakers. Furthermore, they received one-on-one professional mentoring from film veterans, attended masterclasses, and presented their short film projects to a professional panel of experts to compete for funding.

This year’s camp boasted an exceptional faculty, with renowned Hong Kong filmmaker John Chong as chief mentor. Chong has made over 100 films, including “Cloud Atlas,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Initial D,” the “Infernal Affairs” series, and “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.” Other instructors included veteran directors and producers Roger Garcia, Anthony Chen, Chan Hing Kai, Mabel Cheung, Brillante Mendoza, and Meng Xie. At a masterclass held before the closing ceremony, renowned Hong Kong director, screenwriter, and producer Stanley Kwan shared his career and creative journey, leaving attendees deeply inspired.

Guests attending Monday’s awards and closing ceremony included Dr. Wilfred Wong; Gary Mak, assistant commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries and secretary-general of the Film Development Council; Cheang Kai Meng, deputy director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; John Chong; Grant Chum; Chan Hing Kai, IFC mentor; Roger Garcia, IFC mentor and director; Matthew Tang and Teng Lee Yein, IFC advisors; Dave Sun, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd. and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited; Anthony Chen, IFC mentor; Josie Lin, executive director of the Asian Film Awards Academy; and Chen Daming, IFC mentor.

Sands China’s sponsorship of IFC 2025 aligns with its commitment to support the development of diverse artistic talent under the Macao SAR government’s strategy for moderate diversification, as well as the ‘tourism+’ and ‘culture+’ initiatives.

The eight winners that were selected to receive funding for their short films are:

Director Country / Region Film Project Jane Zhang Macao After Her Phạm Hoàng Minh Thy Vietnam Death in Tokyo Sreeram Pattathil India Delivery Tynystan Temirzhan Kyrgyzstan Forgive me, Friend Kong Ho Yan Hong Kong I Don’t Wanna Grow Up Xu Hangcheng Mainland China Land Breeze Lam Lo Hong Kong The Elephant in the Room Han Tianchu Mainland China The Night Journey



The 18 participants of IFC 2025 gather with guests at Monday’s closing ceremony and awards presentation at The Londoner Macao. The camp focused on creative storytelling and the practices of the film industry, seeking to enrich the creative potential of the participants, increase their knowledge of the film industry, build connections in the business, and strengthen their practical skills through artistic exchanges – in order to lay a solid foundation for reaching their career goals.



Renowned Hong Kong director, screenwriter, and producer Stanley Kwan shares his career and creative journey at a masterclass held before Monday’s closing ceremony, leaving attendees deeply inspired.

