DZYNE and HIFraser Awarded Multi-Million-Dollar (USD) Contract to Deliver Dronebuster® DTIM Kits for Australia’s LAND 156 Program

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DZYNE Technologies is proud to announce a multi-million-dollar (USD) contract to supply its Dronebuster® DTIM (Detect, Track, Identify, Mitigate) Kits to the Australian Defence Force (ADF). Awarded in partnership with HIFraser, a leading Australian defense supplier, this effort falls under the ADF’s LAND 156 Phase 1 program and was formally announced by The Hon. Pat Conroy MP, Minister for Defence Industry. The award represents a significant advancement in strengthening Australia’s counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities.



LAND 156 is a vital program aimed at delivering a scalable, layered, and integrated C-UAS solution to safeguard deployed ADF personnel against the growing threat of drones across the operational landscape. As part of this initiative, HIFraser has selected DZYNE’s Dronebuster DTIM Kit to support agile, mission-ready counter-drone operations at the tactical edge.

Proven, Portable Counter-UAS Power

The Dronebuster DTIM Kit is a handheld, wearable C-sUAS system that enables dismounted forces to detect, track, identify, and defeat small drone threats in real time. Designed for operational versatility, the system can be deployed as a stand-alone solution or integrated into broader layered defense protection architectures.

Key Features:

Omnidirectional detection across 400 MHz to 6 GHz

Multi-mode tracking, including Remote ID, AeroScope™, and RF direction-finding

AI-powered identification through a continuously updated drone signal library

Kinetic-free defeat options, including RF jamming and Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) disruption

Ruggedized, field-deployable design for austere environments

The Dronebuster DTIM Kit is currently fielded by U.S. and allied forces across the globe. It has been extensively validated in contested and denied electromagnetic environments, with over 2,500 units delivered and operational in more than 50 countries.

Strengthening Ties with Australian Industry

This contract enhances the strategic partnership between DZYNE Technologies and HIFraser in direct support of the Australian Defence Force’s layered defense objectives. It also underscores DZYNE’s commitment to delivering cost-disruptive, operator-centric defense technologies that protect warfighters and secure national interests.

“We are proud to partner with HIFraser and deliver proven capabilities that directly support the ADF’s layered defense strategy,” said George Schwartz, EVP of Products at DZYNE.

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE Technologies designs, develops, and manufactures cost-disruptive defense systems at scale to defend, protect, and save lives. Specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS (C-UAS), and layered defense solutions, DZYNE delivers innovative, mission-focused technologies to military, national security, and civil customers worldwide – with speed, agility, and scalable production capability.

