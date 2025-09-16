Innovent to Present Multiple R&D Results of General Biomedicine Pipeline at the 34th EADV Congress 2025

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major disease areas, announces that it will present multiple research results at the 34th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2025 in Paris, France from September 17-20. Specifically, post hoc analysis of Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies of IBI112 (IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody, picankibart), as well as preclinical study results of IBI3013 (IL-15 monoclonal antibody) and IAR129 (IL-4R/OX40L bispecific antibody) will be showcased via ePoster. Details are listed below:

Title: Development and Characterization of IBI3013, a Novel Half-life Extended Monoclonal Antibody Targeting Interleukin-15 (IL-15)

Abstract #: 1882

Presentation Form: ePoster

Time: 2025 September 17, 07:00 AM (CEST)

Title: Development and characterization of IAR129, a novel bispecific antibody co-blocking IL-4Ra and OX40L for atopic dermatitis

Abstract #: 2648

Presentation Form: ePoster

Time: 2025 September 17, 07:00 AM (CEST)

Title: Efficacy and safety of picankibart in patients with psoriasis who had been treated with biologics: a multicenter, open-label Phase 2 trial

Abstract #: 1706

Presentation Form: ePoster

Time: 2025 September 17, 07:00 AM (CEST)

Title: Efficacy of picankibart in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis patients with scalp psoriasis: a post-hoc analysis of a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind trial

Abstract #: 4799

Presentation Form: ePoster

Time: 2025 September 17, 07:00 AM (CEST)

Title: Efficacy of picankibart in genital psoriasis: results from the Phase 3 randomized, double-blind CLEAR-1 study

Abstract #: 6421

Presentation Form: ePoster

Time: 2025 September 17, 07:00 AM (CEST)

Title: Efficacy of a new IL-23p19 inhibitor picankibart in the treatment of nail psoriasis: a post-hoc analysis of phase 3 CLEAR-1 study

Abstract #: 7526

Presentation Form: ePoster

Time: 2025 September 17, 07:00 AM (CEST)

Title: Efficacy of Picankibart in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis Between Biologic-Experienced and Biologic-Naive Patients: A 52-Week results from the Phase 3 CLEAR-1 Study

Abstract #: 7541

Presentation Form: ePoster

Time: 2025 September 17, 07:00 AM (CEST)

Dr. Huizhong Xiong, Senior Director of Immunology at Innovent, stated, “We will continue exploring important disease driver pathways and their combinations, taking advantage of our diverse technology platforms to address unmet needs in various skin diseases. We hope that these differentiated monoclonal antibodies and innovative bispecific antibodies will bring meaningful benefits to patients in terms of efficacy, dosing frequency and symptom control after treatment cessation.”

Dr. Lei Qian, Chief R&D Officer of General Biomedicine at Innovent, stated, “The general biomedicine pipelines of Innovent Biologics demonstrate a well-established, echeloned and matrix-like layout across the fields of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases (CVM), autoimmune diseases, and ophthalmology. Specifically, in the field of autoimmune diseases, our cornerstone product, picankibart (an anti-IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody), is expected to receive marketing approval by the end of this year. As a best-in-class IL-23p19 inhibitor, it offers rapid onset of action, potent and durable efficacy, and long-interval quarterly dosing. Upon approval, it has the potential to provide a valuable new treatment option for the large population of patients with psoriasis. We have accumulated an abundant and solid body of clinical evidence, which will be presented in detail at this year’s EADV Congress. Looking ahead, Innovent Biologics remains committed to advancing next-generation global innovation and accelerating the clinical development of high-potential molecules, with the goal of delivering transformative therapies that enhance quality of life for patients worldwide.”

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 16 products in the market. It has 2 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, “Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action,” Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics (“Innovent”), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company’s competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.