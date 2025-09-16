LOTTE rent-a-car suggests travel destinations from the Netflix Drama ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Introducing popular travel destinations like Naksan Park, Namsan Seoul Tower, the National Museum of Korea, and Everland

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Netflix’s original animation ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ is expected to surpass 300 million global views. This is an animation that depicts the story of the girl group Huntrix, who are K-pop singers and demon hunters, fighting against demons. The unique setting of K-pop idols battling supernatural beings, combined with Korean symbols and sentiments, is drawing global attention to Korean culture.

The popularity of the movie is leading to travel to Korea. The number of tourists who want to visit the places that appeared in the movie and experience Korean food and culture has increased. The number of Taiwanese tourists visiting Korea in July was 199,000, a 39.6% increase compared to the same month last year. With the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays in October approaching, the number of visitors to Korea is expected to increase even further.

LOTTE rent-a-car suggests a must-see destination for Taiwanese fans of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ visiting Korea this fall. Furthermore, LOTTE rent-a-car introduces promotional benefits exclusively for foreigners who use the service.

Rumi and Jinwoo’s Secret Date, Naksan Park Night View

The place where Rumi and Jinwoo had their first date was Naksan Park in Jongno-gu, Seoul. As you walk along the 2.1km walking trail built along the Joseon Dynasty fortress walls, you will be greeted by a panoramic view of Seoul, with its forests, fortress walls, and downtown nightscape. In the film, the couple sing the OST “Free” against this backdrop, sharing their feelings. The trail ends at Ihwa Mural Village, famous for its colorful murals, making it a perfect spot for fans to explore.

Meet the Saja Boys at the final stage, Namsan Seoul Tower

Namsan Seoul Tower, a symbolic landmark of the Seoul skyline, is where the Saja Boys perform “Your Idol” in the final round of the film. This observatory, accessible by cable car or walking trail, offers a panoramic view of all of Seoul from 480 meters above sea level. As a landmark visited by over 10 million people annually, the area around the tower is covered with love locks, creating a romantic atmosphere. Unlike the movie, there is no actual stadium, but it is a cultural complex with exhibitions, experiences, art spaces, and restaurants, and is worth a visit.

The Birthplace of Korean History Becomes a Merchandise Mecca: The National Museum of Korea

The National Museum of Korea is Korea’s largest museum, housing over 1.5 million artifacts from prehistoric times to the present. As you stroll through the magnificent exhibition hall, the flow of Korean history unfolds at a glance, and each special exhibition presents a different theme to greet visitors. Recently, museum merchandise has become so popular that they are causing a huge run. In particular, the ‘Magpie Tiger Badge’, which resembles the tiger character ‘Duffy’ from KPop Demon Hunters, has sold over 40,000 pieces and has become a must-have item for fans visiting the museum.

Everland Theme Zone: Where Anyone Can Become Rumi

Located in Yongin, just outside Seoul, Everland is Korea’s largest theme park, attracting millions of visitors annually. It’s famous for its wooden roller coaster, the T Express, Safari World, and seasonal parades and fireworks. Starting September 26th, a K-pop Demon Hunters themed zone in collaboration with Netflix will open. Guests can enjoy cosplaying as Huntrix and Lion Boys and participate in mission-based games that explore each character’s story. Limited-edition merchandise available only at Everland is also highly anticipated.

LOTTE rent-a-car offers foreign professionals and a convenient reservation process

LOTTE rent-a-car is the leading brand in the Korean market and a global partner of Hertz. The official website supports English, Chinese, and Japanese. It also employs professional staff capable of providing consultations in other languages. Even first-time travelers to Korea can easily use the service in their native language, from reservations to contract management and consultations.

With branches located in major airports like Incheon, Gimpo, and Jeju, as well as Seoul Station, you can rent a car immediately upon arrival. Simply reserve your desired vehicle type and date on our website, and present your passport and international driver’s license to conveniently pick up your vehicle on-site.

A wide range of vehicle models are available, from compact cars to SUVs and sports cars. If you’re worried about your first trip, consider using the “Chauffeur Drive” service, which includes a foreign language-speaking driver. A variety of insurance coverage and price ranges are also available.

5% discount on LOTTE rent-a-car prepayment and benefits for popular travel destinations

LOTTE rent-a-car has prepared various benefits for international travelers visiting Korea this fall. Pre-pay on the website to receive a 5% discount on rental fees. Customers who pre-pay on the website during the month of October will receive K-culture merchandise. Available until supplies last.

October is a month of abundant benefits at each branch. OLIVE YOUNG offers discounts to customers who use LOTTE rent-a-car in Jeju. Customers who rent a LOTTE rent-a-car from October 1st to November 30th can receive a 10% discount coupon that can be used at six OLIVE YOUNG stores in Jeju, including Jeju International Airport, Jeju Yongdam, Seogwipo Donggwang, Seogwipo Innovation City, Jeju Jungmun, and Jeju Hyeopjae. Customers who choose the Chauffeur Drive service will also receive a cosmetics sample pouch.

To mark the APEC 2025 Gyeongju hosting, LOTTE rent-a-car and the Korea Tourism Organization are collaborating to run special promotions at branches in the southern region, including Gyeongju, Busan Station, and Gimhae Airport. From October to November, the first 1,000 customers will receive a 50,000 won discount.

In addition, there is a promotion that provides free charging cards to foreign customers who rent electric vehicles at Jeju Island, Seoul Station, Incheon Airport, Busan Station, Gimhae Airport, and Haeundae. LOTTE rent-a-car is also running a promotion in Jeju that offers discounts at popular tourist destinations and LOTTE affiliates to customers using short-term car rentals.

LOTTE rental, stated, “Autumn is the most beautiful season to enjoy Korea, and the number of international tourists visiting Korea has increased since the success of ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’,” adding, “LOTTE rent-a-car offers a variety of services and benefits to help travelers freely explore Korea and experience its charms.”

Detailed information about the promotion can be found on LOTTE rent-a-car’s English and Chinese websites and app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

LOTTE rental is South Korea’s leading rental company, providing integrated rental solutions across all fields, including automobiles, office automation equipment and industrial equipment. Its subsidiary, LOTTE rent-a-car, holds the top market share in the domestic rental car industry and offers extensive mobility services to domestic and international customers through over 220 branches nationwide and a global partnership network.

For more information about LOTTE rental, please visit: https://www.lotterental.com/