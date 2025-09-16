Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong Halloween Special Event: “Monster Party” Unleashes a Brick-or-Treat Adventure

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2025 – From now until 2 November 2025, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong, part of Merlin Entertainments Group, invites LEGO® fans of all ages to dive into the spooktacular “Monster Party”! Get ready for the “LEGO® Brick-or-Treat” challenges, bursting with interactive games, creative builds, and endless fun. Complete tasks to snag exclusive limited-edition giftsand purchase our new “Season Pass” for a frightfully good time.

Following last year’s spooktacular success, the “Monster Party” is back with a rocking’ twist! The lively LEGO® minifigure band mates, the Monster Rockers, are having too much fun jamming in MINILAND® and have forgotten their big Halloween performance. Kids are called to join the mission to round them up and bring them back to the stage for the ultimate Halloween show!

Brick-or-Treat Missions

Mission 1: MINILAND® Band Mate Round-Up The Monster Rockers are rocking out in MINILAND®! Join the team to find and photograph them to call them back to the stage. Mission 2: Build A Rocking Little Monster Unleash your creativity to craft a spooky-cute magical monster with LEGO® bricks to join the Monster Rockers’ Halloween show. Top creations may be featured on LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong’s social media. Mission 3: Pumpkin Patch Creation Build spooky-cute pumpkins with LEGO® bricks to decorate the Monster Rockers’ stage. Share your LEGO® experience with the hashtag #MonsterPartyHK to light up the party atmosphere. Limited-Time Activity 1: 4D Experience “The Great Monster Chase” Join a thrilling 4D adventure to chase the Monster Rockers back to their vibrant Halloween stage. Limited-Time Activity 2: Creative Workshop [2] Learn spooky-cute building tricks with our Master Model Builder crew to create Halloween themed models. All skill levels are welcome to rock the stage.

Limited-Time Offer: 【New】Season Pass[3]

From now until 30 September 2025, guests can purchase the new Season Pass for just HK$299. With standard admission tickets starting at HK$240, pay only an additional HK$59 for unlimited entry in 2025, plus enjoy shopping discounts, and birthday party offers. Experience all the exciting activities throughout 2025! Book now to continue the magical adventure!

[1] Available while stocks last.

[2] Limited spaces are available; please arrive 15 minutes early to collect reserved bricks, and refer to the attraction notice for specific workshop times.

[3] Subject to terms and conditions.

About LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre is where LEGO® creativity never ends and has attractions around the world. Geared towards children aged 3 to 10 and their families, the attraction features millions of LEGO® bricks and multiple activities, including: Kingdom Quest Ride; Merlin’s Apprentice Ride; LEGO® 4D Experience; Build and Test; MINILAND®, featuring iconic landmarks; LEGO® Friends Heartlake City; and more. LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong is a proud member of the Merlin Entertainments Group.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.