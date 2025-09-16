REALTY ONE GROUP POWERS INTO MEXICO CITY

The UNBrokerage Looks to Open Dynamic Locations Throughout Mexico with Influential, Reputable Business Partners in Multiple Regions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world, has found an ambitious and highly-reputable partner for the franchise rights to Mexico City Center/South, which will further position Mexico as ONE of its newest powerhouse countries as the popular franchisor expands around the world.

Salvador Zamudio is a seasoned entrepreneur and high-profile professional in Latin America having built a reputation for his ambition for the untraditional and exceptional and for his passion for progressive business opportunities.

“Our connection with Salvador was immediate given his talent, ambition, experience and his sheer desire to elevate the real estate industry in Mexico City,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. “Their proven commitment to our ONE Family values, combined with their deep understanding of the Mexican real estate market, will shift our growth into high gear in a truly dynamic and opportunity-rich region.“

Zamudio’s entrepreneurial career began in high school, selling imported perfumes and cosmetics and then quickly expanded into law, corporate consulting and project financing across Latin America. Today, he focuses on luxury residential real estate, another clear draw to Realty ONE Group’s popular ONE LUXE brand, while he also works to expand supply chain networks between the U.S. and Latin America.

“I saw an excellent opportunity in Realty ONE Group to bring a dynamic, modern brand and exciting new COOLTURE (cool + culture) to Mexico City,” said Zamudio. “It’s also a chance for real estate professionals to launch brilliant careers and I can’t wait for them to join us.”

Zamudio joins other Realty ONE Group master franchise owners in Mexico who are opening new offices throughout Baja Pacific and Northern Mexico and throughout the Yucatan Peninsula.

Realty ONE Group was named the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur’s prestigious 2025 Franchise 500® list. The brand now includes more than 450 offices and over 20,000 real estate professionals across 49 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

