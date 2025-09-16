Tanka Releases Fundraising Agent, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Powered Vertical Agents for Startup Founders

AI Co-Founder for startups now tackles the No. 1 challenge facing founders worldwide—with more agents powered by long-term memory to come for GTM, hiring, and product management.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tanka, the AI-native operating platform for startup founders, today announces the launch of its Fundraising Agent—a purpose-built AI solution designed to help early-stage companies tackle their number one challenge: raising capital. This release marks the debut of Tanka’s agent strategy, with additional agents for GTM, hiring, and product management on the roadmap, all accessible through the upcoming Agent Store.

Addressing the Biggest Startup Challenge: Fundraising

According to Mercury’s 2025 U.S. survey, nearly one in four entrepreneurs cite access to funding as the single biggest factor limiting their growth. The picture is no easier in Europe — Slush’s 2025 Startup Struggle Survey found that almost six in ten European founders ranked fundraising as their number one challenge.

Tanka’s Fundraising Agent transforms fundraising from an uphill grind into a structured, accelerated journey. Unlike generic AI tools, Tanka’s agent leverages the platform’s core innovation: unlimited, long-term memory powered by EverMemOS. By analyzing chat threads, decisions, and documents across tools like Slack, Gmail, and Notion, Tanka builds a living knowledge base that evolves with each founder’s journey.

With this context, founders can draft and refine business plans, create investor decks, review pitch materials, practice with AI-driven mock investor interviews, and request introductions to nearly 100 top-tier venture capital firms through Tanka’s partnership with GRAB Ventures. These features are available today, with more on the way as Tanka’s agent ecosystem continues to grow rapidly.

“Fundraising is the single hardest and most time-consuming job for founders, especially today,” said Kisson Lin, CEO of Tanka. “With the Fundraising Agent, we’re not just automating tasks, we’re giving founders the co-founder they’ve always wanted—one that never forgets, never sleeps, and is laser-focused on helping them succeed.”



Tanka AI workspace showing projects, memory-powered chat, and connected tools. (Credit: Tanka AI)

A Platform for Vertical Agents, Powered by Memory-Native AI

Tanka isn’t just another messenger or productivity app. It’s a platform where agent capabilities across chat, output, and fundraising are powered by the same memory-driven intelligence. Fundraising Agent is just the beginning of a series of vertical agents coming soon—including GTM, hiring, and product agents—each of which is designed to solve the most pressing challenges for startup teams.

All agents are powered by Tanka’s memory-native AI engine, which combines retrieval-augmented generation, knowledge graphs, and state-of-the-art language models. Unlike most AI tools limited by a short “context window,” Tanka’s EverMemOS provides persistent, evolving memory that captures, organizes, and retrieves key conversations, decisions, and documents over months and years—so nothing important is ever forgotten.

With Tanka, teams can onboard new hires with instant knowledge transfer, generate landing pages and presentations, and iterate project plans in depth—all with context-rich, AI-powered support. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit, and is never used for model training or shared across organizations, ensuring founders retain full control and privacy for their most valuable company knowledge.

About Tanka

Tanka is the world’s first agent platform with AI long-term memory, designed for startup founders and fast-moving teams. Inspired by decades of neuroscience research, Tanka learns from your business context, past conversations, and connected apps to deliver fast, precise, and context-rich AI assistance—right where you work.