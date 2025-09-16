TradingKey Launches World’s First Stock Scoring, Disrupting $270B Retail Investor Market with Wall Street-Level Analysis

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — While retail investors spend just six minutes researching stocks before buying, according to The Wall Street Journal, and often rely on social media buzz and emotional impulses, a new TradingKey investment tool delivers the same Wall Street-caliber analysis that professional investors use, condensed into a 30-second comprehensive evaluation based on 34 sophisticated indicators.



Retail investors now get professional-grade insights. TradingKey’s new Stock Score tool simplifies 34 complex signals into one clear, daily-updated power score.

Retail investors poured $270 billion into stocks in the first half of this year, driving a 26% market climb since April, according to Barclays — largely fueled by dip-buying after President Trump’s tariff announcements. However, groundbreaking research by Wurgler, based on 8 million rows of browser data, exposes a critical flaw: most investors focus on single-day price charts while holding positions for weeks, ignoring fundamental analysis that could protect their investments amid volatility when searching for the best stocks to buy now.

Unlike traditional investment tools that offer only four to five basic indicators, TradingKey’s Stock Scoring System processes 34 sophisticated signals covering technical analysis, fundamental metrics and institutional investing patterns — making it the world’s only comprehensive stock scoring platform that delivers the same data points professional analysts use to evaluate stocks and make million-dollar decisions.

“We wanted to put the same level of stock analysis that professionals use in the hands of underserved retail investors,” said Yeap Ming Feng, CEO of TradingKey. “Retail investors struggle to make better investment decisions because they lack access to quality data, affordable tools, and the time to research the stocks they invest in. We built this tool to cut through the noise, counter emotional biases like FOMO, and help investors move beyond making uninformed decisions shaped by trending tickers and headlines.”

Available for free to retail investors on the TradingKey platform starting Sept. 15, 2025, the Stock Scoring System updates daily to reflect real-time market conditions. The tool will continue to evolve each month, adding new indicators to match shifting market trends, investor behavior and emerging signals.

