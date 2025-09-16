ZERO LATENCY VR INVITES YOU IN, BUT SOMETHING WON’T LET YOU LEAVE – HAUNTED IS COMING

Something horrifying is here. You are not safe. You need to get out. RUN.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zero Latency VR , the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true location-based free-roam VR network in the world, has announced the launch of HAUNTED, its first fully immersive horror experience – and its most atmospheric title to date.

Zero Latency VR presents its newest horrifying experience, HAUNTED. Haunted is a heart-pounding, white-knuckle, group-based thrill ride. A ticket to your very own 360° immersive VR horror movie. A world where the fear is real – primal, visceral and totally unforgettable.

Darkness has a new address, and Zero Latency VR has just given you the keys. In HAUNTED, the house has been waiting, patient and still, for someone foolish enough to open the door. Tonight, it got what it wanted.

Open your eyes. How did you get here? You may never leave. The air is thick here; the floor unsteady, the sound of something moving just out of sight.

No one knows who built the house in HAUNTED, or why it remains there. Some say it wasn’t built at all; it simply appeared. And now it’s waiting for you and your friends.

The house hears you, even when you’re silent. Sometimes it laughs. Sometimes it breathes. Always, it wants you alone.

Step carefully. In HAUNTED, friends blur into strangers, corridors lengthen, and shadows whisper in voices you almost recognise. Stay together if you can… but the house prefers you apart.

The experience is simple: survive. But this isn’t just an experience. It’s a full-body VR horror movie where you and your friends are the main characters. Fully immersive, no cables, no backpacks – only fear and whatever courage you have left.

Arena-scale, 5K visuals and spatial sound bring the nightmare to life. Loud noises echo through the night. A whisper brushes your neck. Your heartbeat is the only rhythm you hear… and it’s far too loud.

Your mission is to stay alive. But no one does. Not really.

“This isn’t an attraction. It’s an infection,” said Tim Ruse, CEO at Zero Latency VR. “You wake up inside HAUNTED, and it takes something from you. We designed it to scare you, yes – but sometimes it scares us too. If you make it out, don’t look back. It hates that.”

HAUNTED is the latest free-roam VR experience from Zero Latency VR, the world leader in immersive, mind-blowing adventures. It’s available this spooky season, and it’s waiting in an arena near you. The only question is: will you escape?

No one gets out alive. HAUNTED launches on October 3 at Zero Latency VR venues worldwide. Book now – if you dare – at https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/ .

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 150+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

