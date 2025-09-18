Altair and Gordon Murray Group Developing Groundbreaking Ultra Lightweight Platform

Collaboration leverages advanced simulation technology to drive innovation in next-generation vehicle design

TROY, Mich., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, announces the launch of a collaboration with Gordon Murray Group (GMG) as part of an Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) facilitated project, M-LightEn. This project will utilize Altair’s leading optimization solutions and concept development processes to support the next generation ultra lightweight and low embedded CO 2 platform development for Gordon Murray Automotive’s driver-focused vehicles.



Altair and Gordon Murray Group announce a collaboration to leverage advanced simulation technology to drive innovation in next-generation vehicle design.

The collaboration will utilize the Altair C123 process, designed specifically for rapid and collaborative simulation-led concept development. C123 enables efficient exploration of design trade-offs in structural mass and performance across various manufacturing methods, materials and vehicle architectures, ensuring innovative, optimized outcomes in record time.

“We are proud to support GMG on such a forward-looking program,” said Dr. Royston Jones, global head of automotive, Altair. “By applying our C123 digital concept development approach, we will help significantly reduce development time while enabling the creation of highly optimized, ultra lightweight structures. This aligns perfectly with GMG’s ambition to innovate rapidly and sustainably across its next generation of vehicle platforms.”

The Gordon Murray Group continues to pioneer innovation in vehicle engineering, following the principles of its founder, professor Gordon Murray CBE. His illustrious career spans 20 years as technical director to the Brabham and McLaren Formula One teams, the creation of the F1 road car, establishing Gordon Murray Automotive and its iconic products such as T.50, T.33, and the most recent Le Mans GTR.

Under Gordon’s direction, the M-LightEn collaborative research project—in partnership with Altair, Brunel University of London, Carbon ThreeSixty, and Constellium—aims to develop a production-ready, ultra lightweight, low CO₂ monocoque structure to support a range of future high-performance vehicles. This project is match-funded by the UK government’s Department for Business and Trade and facilitated through the APC in partnership with Innovate UK.

This collaboration underscores the mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry and marks a significant milestone in the advancement of vehicle platform development.

Altair’s C123 is a unique three stage concept development process that integrates advanced optimization and simulation technology throughout the early design phases. It enables rapid, collaborative exploration of structural architectures across diverse vehicle platforms, manufacturing methods and materials. Supported by a bespoke toolbox built on the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform, C123 enhances CAD interoperability to streamline the transition from concept to production.

For more information about Altair HyperWorks, visit https://altair.com/altair-hyperworks. To learn more about Gordon Murray Group, visit https://www.gordonmurraygroup.com/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com or sw.siemens.com.