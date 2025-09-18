SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Audi has officially launched its first mass-produced E5 Sportback, introducing Ambilight’s electrochromic (EC) smart dimming sunroof as a standard feature on high-end trims. The launch marks a major milestone in both Audi’s electric vehicle strategy and the broader adoption of EC dimming technology.



Audi Debuts First E5 Sportback with Ambilight’s Electrochromic Smart Dimming Sunroof

Spanning 2.002 m² and offering five brightness levels, the EC sunroof delivers a personalized light environment while blocking 99.99% of UV rays and 99.5% of intense light. The result: enhanced passenger comfort, improved in-cabin luxury, and greater thermal efficiency to support EV driving range.

First introduced in 2005 on Ferrari’s Superamerica, EC dimming was once a niche innovation. Since 2017, Ambilight’s self-developed EC technology has overcome critical challenges and scaled into mass production, powering flagship models from BYD, NIO, Zeekr, and Avatr. With Audi now embracing the technology, EC dimming has entered the luxury segment and is rapidly becoming a mainstream feature.

The shift reflects changing market dynamics. Once driven primarily by forward-looking OEMs, adoption is increasingly propelled by consumers who expect expansive panoramic views without compromising thermal comfort or efficiency.Ambilight remains committed to meeting that demand by delivering a more comfortable, premium cabin light environment.