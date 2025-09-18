Aurzen Launches Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube, the World’s First Projector with Built-in Roku OS

Built-in Roku TV. 330 ANSI lumens. Up to 150″ picture. Effortless setup.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aurzen today unveiled the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube, the world’s first projector with Roku OS built in, delivering the familiar Roku TV experience without external dongles. D1R Cube pairs effortless streaming with bright, 1080p home cinema in a compact design.

The D1R Cube’s seamless integration of Roku OS puts a world of entertainment at users’ fingertips. Right out of the box, users can access thousands of streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube, through Roku’s famously simple and intuitive interface. The included Roku TV remote makes navigation and content discovery effortless.

Despite its accessible price point, the Aurzen D1R Cube does not compromise on performance. It delivers a bright and vibrant picture with 330 ANSI lumens and a crisp native 1080p resolution, projecting an impressive screen size from 40 to 150 inches. This ensures a stunning, immersive viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming in a variety of lighting conditions.

Setting up the perfect picture is a breeze thanks to intelligent Auto Focus and Auto Keystone correction, which automatically adjust for a sharp, perfectly rectangular image without frustrating manual tweaks. The projector is also equipped with powerful dual 5W speakers for rich, room-filling sound, and features a low-noise fan operating at ≤32db to ensure the audio is always the star of the show.

Key specifications

Operating system: Roku OS (Roku TV)

Roku OS (Roku TV) Brightness: 330 ANSI lumens

330 ANSI lumens Resolution: 1080p Full HD

1080p Full HD Projection size: 40–150 in (typical throw 3 ft 7 in to 10 ft 10 in)

40–150 in (typical throw 3 ft 7 in to 10 ft 10 in) Smart features: Auto Focus, Auto Keystone

Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Audio: Dual 5W speakers

Dual 5W speakers Connectivity: WiFi 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, 3.5 mm audio out

WiFi 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, 3.5 mm audio out Noise: ≤32 dB

≤32 dB In the box: Projector, power adapter, Roku TV remote, quick start guide

Pricing & availability

D1R Cube is available starting today on Amazon and Aurzen.com at an MSRP of $249.99.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology, dedicated to creating high-value, user-friendly entertainment solutions for modern lifestyles. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world’s first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award.

Media Contact

media@aurzen.com

Trademarks & notes: Roku and the Roku logo are trademarks of Roku, Inc. Channel availability varies by country.