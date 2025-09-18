CCICD Applauds 25th Anniversary of Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland, US

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD) issued a press release on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland, recognizing the garden as a symbol of cultural bonds between China and the U.S.

According to the press release, a Chinese delegation from Suzhou also joined local guests and residents in a celebration that opened a new chapter for this classical Jiangnan-style Chinese garden.

Opened on September 14, 2000 as Portland Classical Chinese Garden, Lan Su is the result of a close collaboration with Portland’s sister city, Suzhou.

More than 60 Chinese artisans constructed the garden’s key structures in Suzhou before shipping the components to Portland for reassembly. Every detail—from the large Tai Hu rocks decorating the landscape to the thousands of individually laid stones forming mosaic pathways—has been meticulously planned and maintained over the years.

During the anniversary event, the garden was adorned with lanterns and ribbons. A scene from the Kunqu opera The Peony Pavilion was performed on a curved bridge, with its melodic tunes blending harmoniously with the murmuring streams and drooping willows.



Caption: a scene from the Kunqu opera The Peony Pavilion was performed

In the intangible cultural heritage demonstration area, Suzhou embroiderers deftly plied their needles, stitching intricate patterns of apricot blossoms, flowing water, and traditional boats, much to the admiration of visitors.

Over the past 25 years, Lan Su Chinese Garden has attracted approximately 150,000 visitors annually and has consistently hosted events during the Mid-Autumn Festival, Chinese New Year, and Lantern Festival.

“The sister-garden relationship is one of the most vibrant ties between our sister cities,”said an official from the Suzhou delegation. He added that Suzhou will continue to promote exchanges in gardening artistry and displays of intangible cultural heritage to help peoples in North America further appreciate the beauty of Suzhou gardens and the depth of Chinese culture.