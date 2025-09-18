Co-Create, Co-Define: Unlocking a New Future for Mobility at the 2025 Chery International User Summit

WUHU, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — When the thrill of speed meets the strength of collaboration, and when cutting-edge technology connects with the warmth of an ecosystem, an annual celebration of future mobility is ready to begin. From October 17 to 21, 2025, under the theme “CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE,” the Chery International User Summit will officially kick off. More than just a dialogue between the brand and its users, it will be a comprehensive showcase of innovation, ecosystem synergy, and global vision. How will Chery define the Chery Ecosystem 2.0 together with global users through product co-creation, communication co-creation and ecological co-creation? It will be announced on site.

Last October, the 2024 Chery International User Summit fully demonstrated Chery’s strong commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and global cooperation. The Eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon and the 36th Prime Minister of New Zealand Dame Jenny Shipley attended the event, which attracted worldwide attention with its unprecedented scale. Building on this momentum, the upcoming International User Summit will bring the new needs and expectations of global users for future travel, upgrading the Chery ecosystem to version 2.0, and a more open and collaborative model will bring unprecedented participation experience to global users.

As ranked No.1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 22 consecutive years, and with more than 17.44 million users worldwide, Chery Group has always put users at the center, continuously pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and ecosystem development. This summit will break away from the traditional one-way release format by inviting influential international leaders, global user representatives, industry partners, pioneers, and leading global media to participate. With a focus on user co-creation, product co-definition, technology co-witnessing, and ecosystem co-building, create a series of interactive scenes, it will truly embody the vision of a future mobility ecosystem defined and co-created with users.

At this event, Chery International will present its full brand ecosystem, including CHERY, EXEED, OMODA & JAECOO, iCAUR, LEPAS, and LUXEED. It is worth looking forward to that the world’s latest generation of hybrid vehicles will also be unveiled at the event, where global media and users will jointly witness Chery’s leading technological capabilities in hybrid technology. China’s smart manufacturing prowess in the new energy sector will be fully demonstrated.

Meanwhile, AiMOGA Robotics, under Chery, will once again make an upgraded debut at the conference. As an integral member of Chery’s ecosystem, AiMOGA Robotics will present itself as A Trusted Intelligent Assistant for Humanity, demonstrating scenario-based functions, global applications, and sustainable business value that redefine human–robot collaboration.

It is worth noting that this summit will also continue to highlight Chery’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. In recent years, Chery Group has achieved remarkable results in the ESG field, being listed on the 2025 Forbes China ESG Influence List and recognized as the only automotive company included in the 2024-2025 Forbes China Sustainable Industrial Enterprises List. At last year’s User Summit, Chery also joined hands with its ecological partners to initiate and establish the ESG Alliance, working together to fulfill social responsibilities and jointly create a better future.

From technological breakthroughs to ecosystem symbiosis, from user co-creation to global collaboration, the 2025 Chery International User Summit is not only an innovation-driven event for the automotive industry but also a preview of the future of people, cars, and life. When the passion of global users converges with Chery’s technological foundation, and when the boundaries of the ecosystem expand through co-creation, the infinite possibilities of future mobility await to be written by every participant.

October 17 – 21 — Join Chery International in welcoming the next era of mobility.