COMEX 2025 Targets Over USD $320 Million in Deals as Oman Showcases Digital Future

MUSCAT, OMAN – 18 September 2025 – Business deals exceeding US $320 million was the target of Oman's flagship technology and investment exhibition, COMEX 2025, making this year's gathering from September 8 to 11, the most ambitious in the event's 34-year history.

“This is the biggest and most important event in Oman when it comes to trade, investment and business,” said Amr Baabood, CEO of the Arabian Research Bureau and organiser of the show.

“We are focused on the future: digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the technologies that will drive economic growth.”

Record International Participation

More than 35 countries are taking part, with government agencies, private companies, universities and start-ups presenting innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, fintech, cybersecurity, logistics, and digital government services.

Live-streamed sessions also enabled a global audience to follow key discussions with nearly 60 Omani government entities highlighting progress toward the nation’s Oman Vision 2040 master plan.

“They’re demonstrating what has been achieved and how public–private partnerships can help realise our big vision,” Baabood noted.

This was conceded by his Marketing Director, Huzaifah Ubaid Khan, who highlighted the show’s scale and strategic focus:

“Our main theme is driving investment in tech with Oman, and we’ve built the event around five key growth ecosystems—digital transformation, AI and cybersecurity, e-sports and gaming, agriculture technology, and banking and fintech—all aligned with Oman Vision 2040,” he said.

“With nearly 400 exhibitors overall, and an expected 100,000 visitors, COMEX has become the platform where investors, innovators and policymakers connect.

“Oman’s historic trade links with Asia—from Malaysia and Singapore to Indonesia—make this the right time for Southeast Asian companies to explore opportunities here.”

Khan also pointed to firsts that reflect the exhibition’s growing clout: a major China pavilion, strong GCC representation, and even an Oman Air aircraft carrying the COMEX logo—a national first.

“We’ve taken bold steps in marketing and partnerships this year, and the response has been incredible,” he said.

Technology for Every Sector

Dedicated zones covered government e-services, banking and fintech, insurance technology, cybersecurity, and advanced logistics.

Exhibitors showcased everything from telemedicine platforms and health-tracking apps to next-generation shipping and aviation monitoring systems.

“Oman is globally recognised for its strong cybersecurity framework,” Baabood said.

“We have the world’s leading companies here, ensuring data is as safe as possible.”

A Gateway for Asia and Beyond

Baabood also highlighted opportunities for Southeast Asian businesses—particularly from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines—to collaborate with Omani counterparts.

“Oman’s location makes it a natural hub for the GCC, Africa and Europe,” he explained.

“Asian countries lead in technologies such as semiconductors. We invite their companies to set up here and serve the wider region.”

Sustainability and Green Energy

Sustainability was also central to the show with Oman investing heavily in green hydrogen and renewable energy.

Major companies at COMEX also demonstrated how digital tools—from drones to smart tracking—can cut environmental impact.

“Digital transformation is not just about technology,” Baabood stressed.

“It’s about people, skills and mindset.”

Youth and Teamwork

Despite his own youth, Baabood credits COMEX’s success to a “young, energetic team—most of them under 28 years old—and the strong support of experienced partners.”

“Age is not a factor when everyone works together toward a common vision,” he said.

Cybersecurity Front and Center

Among the standout participants at COMEX was Dreamlab Technologies, unveiling a suite of locally developed cybersecurity tools aimed at strengthening digital sovereignty across the Middle East and beyond.

“We are proud to present advanced solutions built in Oman by Omani professionals,” said Mohammed Al Mamari, General Manager of Business Development.

“From our base in Muscat we are driving innovation that serves not only the Middle East but also international markets, making Oman a regional hub for cybersecurity solutions.”

Government Innovation on Display

Highlighting the public sector’s role, Sultan Al Subhi, representing Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, showcased an eight-week national hackathon that recently earned a Guinness World Record for the longest digital government transformation project.

“We opened 28 real-world challenges to anyone—regardless of age or nationality—and were amazed by the creativity,” Al Subhi said.

“COMEX is the perfect platform to reveal these solutions because it brings the private sector, public sector and international innovators together under one roof.”

Among the ministry’s prototypes are a multiplayer online version of traditional Omani games, a sports-complex maintenance platform, and Melody, a new social network and credentialing system for musicians.

“We offer partners a safe sandbox to pilot technology live, plus access to Middle Eastern culture and markets,” Al Subhi added.

Palestinian Tech Gains Momentum

First timers at COMEX, Technology for Youth and Jobs Project (TechStart) which aims to increase economic opportunities for IT service firms in the West Bank and Gaza, brought 18 pioneering Palestinian IT firms ranging from semiconductor innovators to cybersecurity specialists.

“In just the first two days, three of our companies signed MOUs or contracts with partners here in Oman—something almost unheard of at exhibitions like these,” said Feras Nasr, who co-leads the initiative with Farah J Said.

“Our goal is to help Palestinian IT companies build capacity, secure market access and attract investors,” Farah added.

“We see strong future opportunities in Southeast Asia—in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia—where the interest in Palestinian technology and the openness to collaboration are very encouraging.”

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, Amr Baabood envisions COMEX continuing to grow in both scale and quality.

“It’s about the value and results for everyone—whether they come to learn, network, invest or simply experience Oman’s hospitality,” he said.

“Our goal is to drive the nation’s digital economy from 2 percent to 10 percent of GDP and position Oman as one of the world’s most advanced, connected nations.”

