EPWK Launches Global Platform, Sets Sights on Becoming a Creative Services Infrastructure Company

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EPWK (NASDAQ: EPWK), the first Chinese AI-powered creative services platform to go public in the U.S., has officially launched its international site intl.epwk.com, opening a new chapter in its global expansion strategy. With this launch, EPWK aims to become a central hub for creative resource allocation—what CEO and founder Huang Guohua calls a “global router for creative talent.”

From Domestic Platform to Global Engine

Founded in 2011 in Xiamen by former journalist and serial entrepreneur Huang Guohua, EPWK has grown into one of China’s most recognized digital creative marketplaces. As of June 2024, the platform has served over 8.7 million buyers and 16.9 million sellers, completing more than 4.6 million projects with a total GMV exceeding $1.67 billion.

With the launch of the English-language international version in June 2025, EPWK is now actively building a global ecosystem that connects enterprises with creative professionals—regardless of geography.

“Whether you’re in rural Yunnan or downtown Manhattan, we want you to be able to find the right talent or the right project on EPWK,” said Huang.

AI-Powered Infrastructure at the Core

EPWK’s global strategy is anchored in technology. In March 2025, the company integrated DeepSeek’s large language model to launch its AI-powered assistant, designed to help employers clarify project briefs, generate templates, and automatically match tasks with suitable providers.

Other intelligent features include a personalised task recommendation engine, a smart pricing assistant, and backend protections like escrow, trust scoring, and copyright safeguards. These innovations aim to increase transaction efficiency while reducing friction in the hiring process.

Going Global: Strategy and Vision

EPWK’s international site is initially focused on North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with multilingual support planned in future iterations. Huang sees internationalisation not just as a commercial expansion, but as an opportunity to serve both sides of the marketplace:

For Chinese freelancers and studios, EPWK offers a digital gateway to global clients.

For international businesses, it provides access to vetted creative talent, particularly useful for localisation, design, and marketing support as more Chinese brands expand overseas.

“The creative economy is going global—and remote. We want to be the infrastructure layer enabling that shift,” Huang said.

He also acknowledges the challenges ahead: cross-cultural operations, timezone differences, regulatory complexity, and strong international competition. But Huang views these as barriers worth solving—ones that, once overcome, could position EPWK as a category leader.

Looking Ahead

EPWK’s long-term vision is to become a globally recognised internet platform company with a market cap exceeding $10 billion. As of 2023, the platform’s GMV reached $350 million, with over 25.6 million registered users.

The company continues to invest in AI, data infrastructure, and cross-border services, while also working to standardise creative work delivery globally. Notably, EPWK led the drafting of China’s first group standard for creative knowledge-sharing platforms.

In Huang’s words: “IPO was just the beginning. The real story is how we scale talent, creativity, and trust across borders.”