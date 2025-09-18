Grace Lu rejoining Russell Reynolds Associates Singapore as Managing Director for Healthcare Practice

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), the leading global leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Grace Lu is rejoining the Singapore office as a senior member of the Healthcare Practice. Previously based in Beijing, Grace returns to Singapore to lead the firm’s Healthcare Practice across Asia Pacific, further strengthening the firm’s commitment to delivering transformative leadership solutions for healthcare organisations.



Grace Lu, APAC lead of Healthcare Practice, Russell Reynold Associates

Grace is recognised for her deep expertise in healthcare, advising multinational and local organisations on executive recruitment, leadership assessment, and organisational transformation. Her proven track record in strategy and management consulting has enabled clients to navigate complex market dynamics and drive innovation in patient-centric care. Grace’s insights and experience will be instrumental as healthcare organisations across Asia Pacific address evolving challenges and opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grace back to Singapore,” said Euan Kenworthy, who oversees RRA’s operations in Southeast Asia. “Her return brings invaluable continuity and deep sector knowledge to our team. Grace’s leadership and passion for healthcare underscores our commitment to delivering transformative leadership solutions for healthcare organisations in the region.”

Reflecting on her return, Grace Lu said, “I am truly excited to be rejoining the Singapore team and reconnecting with colleagues and clients in this dynamic market. Having spent time in China, I hope to bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to help our healthcare clients navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and impact of our healthcare practice here.”

Ulrike Wieduwilt, Greater China Country Leader at RRA, added, “We thank Grace for her outstanding leadership and dedication during her time in Beijing. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing our healthcare practice in Greater China. While we will miss her presence in Greater China, we are excited for her as she returns to Singapore. I know she will continue to make a significant impact, and we look forward to collaborating across the region.”

Grace received her BS in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, her MS in international policy studies from Stanford University and her MBA from the London Business School.

