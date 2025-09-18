Gravity Officially Launches Hybrid Casual Game ‘Ragnarok Monster Kitchen’ in Indonesia!

A restaurant management game featuring adorable chef-themed Ragnarok Monsters

Available now for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global game company Gravity has officially launched its new hybrid casual title Ragnarok Monster Kitchen in Indonesia on September 18.

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen is a light and simple restaurant management game in the hybrid casual genre. With an intuitive user interface and fast-paced, repeatable gameplay, it enhances player immersion. Players progress by clearing themed restaurants, unlocking new dishes and recipes at each stage. Iconic Ragnarok monsters such as Poring, Savage Bebe, and Wild Rose appear as charming chefs, adding visual delight Beyond cooking and serving dishes, players can manage their restaurants while engaging in event modes such as handling unruly customers, delivery time attacks, and villain boss challenges for extra fun.

The game is now available for download and play via Google Play and the Apple App Store in Indonesia. Gravity also plans to roll out future content updates along with in-game and community events packed with rewards.

Jung In-hwa, PM of Ragnarok Monster Kitchen, commented,

“This new title combines the fun of running a restaurant simulation with the joy of seeing beloved Ragnarok monsters as chefs, delivering a fresh experience unlike any of our previous titles. We look forward to players’ support for Ragnarok Monster Kitchen and their anticipation for upcoming content and events.”

For more details on the official launch of Ragnarok Monster Kitchen, please visit the game’s official community (https://rmk.gnjoy.com/).

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok Monster Kitchen Official Community] https://rmk.gnjoy.com/

[Ragnarok Monster Kitchen Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.romk.aos

[Ragnarok Monster Kitchen Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/id/app/ragnarok-monster-kitchen/id6749607765

[Ragnarok Monster Kitchen Official Discord] https://discord.gg/T6wNuERtW4