iHuman and Cricket Media Team Up to Launch Reading Stars

Reading Stars seamlessly merges Cricket’s award-winning content with iHuman’s cutting-edge technology, creating an entirely new way for children to engage with reading.

BEIJING and MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH), a leading provider of tech‑powered, intellectual development products in China, and Cricket Media, whose magazines have delighted families for more than 50 years, today announced the global launch of Reading Stars. Drawing on iHuman’s expertise in content digitalization, edutainment and interactive learning design, along with Cricket Media’s extensive library, the app transforms traditional reading resources into a dynamic digital experience that builds children’s reading skills, confidence, and a lifelong love of reading.

“Reading Stars is the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless storytelling,” said Dr. Peng Dai, CEO of iHuman. “With nearly three decades of experience, we are dedicated to creating immersive learning experiences that support children’s holistic growth. Partnering with Cricket Media allows us to offer a global reading platform that inspires joy and strengthens reading skills in just ten minutes a day.”

Eric Berger, CEO of Cricket Media, added, “For more than fifty years, our magazines have set the standard for storytelling that sparks imagination and learning. Reading Stars extends that legacy into a groundbreaking interactive experience. By combining our award-winning content with iHuman’s proven learning technology, we’re creating a platform where kids don’t just read, they build a personalized city with earned stars, play mini-games to test their knowledge, and discover that reading is its own reward.”

A Dynamic Reading Journey Designed for Growth

Reading Stars transforms traditional reading into an exciting adventure through content-driven engagement mechanics. Children choose from a diverse range of Lexile®-level matched mini-books, curated by Cricket’s expert editors, spanning genres like science, art, history, poetry, comics, and fiction. Personalized recommendations based on age, reading level, and interests ensure that each child is appropriately challenged.

As they read, children shift from passive readers to active explorers, discovering fun facts, taking quizzes, and playing games that reinforce their skills. The Reading Buddy—a virtual companion—guides them with explanations, asks engaging questions, and celebrates milestones to keep readers motivated.

Each completed book helps grow a personalized virtual city, offering a tangible sense of progress, and reinforcing daily reading habits.

Additionally, QR codes in Ladybug, Spider, and Cricket Magazines link directly to the app, where children can access read-alouds, test their comprehension, play vocabulary games, and discover more stories, seamlessly bridging print and digital learning.

Availability

Reading Stars is available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play in more than 170 countries. Families can subscribe monthly or annually for unlimited access to all content.

About iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China. Building on nearly 30 years of industry experience, original content, and advanced technologies such as AI, AR, and big data, it delivers engaging, interactive apps and smart devices that turn learning into an enjoyable and inspiring experience. These offerings spark children’s curiosity and cultivate literacy, creativity, and critical thinking, while making child-upbringing more efficient for parents. Learn more at ihuman.com.

About Cricket Media

Cricket Media is a kids’ and family media company combining 50+ years of trusted storytelling with modern distribution, AI-driven curation, and brand-safe ad tech. Its IP powers advertising, subscriptions, and licensing across Sensical streaming, beloved magazines like Cricket, Spider, Ladybug, and Babybug, and interactive formats. Learn more at cricketmedia.com.

