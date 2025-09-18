INFOFLA Challenges Global Giants with ‘Selto,’ a Secure On-Premises AI Agent for Enterprise Automation – and Prepares to Launch Consumer AI Service

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the era of task-executing AI agents arrives, Korean startup INFOFLA is entering the global market with its independently developed AI agent, Selto. In a landscape marked by competition from global tech giants, INFOFLA is pursuing a “David strategy” by offering a differentiated solution centered on enhanced security, practical automation, and deep customization for enterprise needs. At the same time, the company is expanding into the consumer market with the launch of its first B2C service later this month.

Selto’s primary distinction is its on-premises deployment option. Unlike most cloud-based AI agents, Selto can be installed and operated directly on a company’s own servers. This architecture offers superior data security, making it an ideal solution for security-sensitive sectors such as finance, government, and large enterprises that require robust data control.

At the core of Selto is its “Seeing AI” technology, which leverages a Vision Language Model (VLM) to recognize and interpret on-screen content, allowing it to perform tasks as if a human were operating the computer. This unique capability enables full automation in environments where API integration is difficult, such as with ERP systems, accounting software, and legacy applications. The latest V2 update further enhances its practicality with features like conditional branching, variable functions, and screen learning validation.

“Selto bridges the technology gap with global players while incorporating differentiated features tailored to the market,” said In-Mook Choi, CEO of INFOFLA. “Beyond successful deployments in Korean government agencies and major e-commerce platforms, Selto is also receiving strong feedback from proof-of-concept (PoC) projects in the finance and insurance sectors.”

Selto has already proven its effectiveness in real-world scenarios, including automating loan screening in the financial sector and product registration in e-commerce. With these successes, INFOFLA plans to advance its “small but strong David strategy” with Selto on the global stage.

In addition to its enterprise-focused innovations, INFOFLA is preparing to introduce features originally developed for B2B services—such as its advanced chatbot and OCR capabilities—into consumer-facing products. The new B2C service is scheduled for official launch at the end of September, with a paid model to follow in October. This expansion underscores INFOFLA’s commitment to bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities directly to individual users, further diversifying its growth strategy.

About INFOFLA

INFOFLA is an innovative Korean startup specializing in AI-powered business automation solutions. With a vision to “enable people to focus on more creative work,” the company develops AI agents that handle complex and repetitive business tasks. Its flagship product, Selto, is a next-generation AI agent that combines security and practicality and is gaining recognition across industries including finance, the public sector, and e-commerce.