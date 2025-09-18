Innovative Collaboration: Harnessing Global Maritime Wisdom

Green and Low-Carbon: Charting the Future of Global Maritime

Marintec China 2025 is About to Set Sail

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recognised as “The Leading Maritime Barometer” and the most influential event on the global maritime calendar, Marintec China will return to Shanghai from 2 – 5 December. With the theme “Innovation and Collaboration for Maritime Sustainability,” this year’s edition offers a comprehensive and multi-dimensional platform for dialogue, cooperation, and shaping the future of the maritime industry.

Founded at the dawn of China’s economic transition, Marintec China has been held biennially in Shanghai during odd-numbered years, and has successfully staged 21 editions to date. Over its 40-year journey, the event has evolved into one of the world’s largest and most influential maritime exhibitions. The 2023 edition marked a historic milestone, with record-breaking exhibition space that made it the largest maritime event globally, laying a solid foundation for the success of the 2025 edition.

Global Shipbuilding: Navigating a Supercycle

Since 2021, the global newbuild market has experienced five consecutive years of sustained growth. While traditional equipment markets remain vibrant and new technologies continue to emerge, the shipbuilding sector is now entering a critical phase of this Supercycle, with new order intake showing signs of decline. According to data from the China Shipbuilding Industry Association, the global newbuild market recorded 26.58 million CGT in transactions during the first half of 2025, with a 17.5% year-on-year decrease, and 4% below the five-year average (2020–2024).

However, deliveries rose to 21.69 million CGT, a 9.6% increase year-on-year, and 33.8% above the five-year average. By the end of June, the order backlog reached 160 million CGT, up 18.6% year-on-year. Despite the global newbuild market pressures, China’s shipbuilding industry remains dominant, accounting for 46.6% of global output, 63.7% of new orders, and 57.2% of the order backlog (measured in CGT), solidifying its position as the global leader.

Record-Breaking Scale: Expanded Exhibition Space and Global Participation

In response to evolving market dynamics and emerging opportunities, the Organising Committee has refined its exhibitor recruitment strategy, achieving remarkable results. This year’s event will feature new outdoor exhibition halls, expanding the total exhibition space to 110,000 square metres and welcoming over 2,200 exhibiting companies from around the world, including 16 national and regional pavilions.

Halls N1 to N4 will showcase strong international participation, with Germany maintaining the largest pavilion. Newcomer Cyprus joins established pavilions from Austria, Denmark, Finland, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong SAR. Leading global players in ship design and manufacturing such as Fincantieri, HD Hyundai, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ulstein have confirmed their attendance, alongside propulsion and auxiliary system providers including Everllence, Wartsila, Rolls-Royce, ABB, Cummins, Accelleron, Huisman, Kongsberg, MacGregor, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. All major international classification societies including ABS, Bureau Veritas, DNV, and Lloyd’s Register will also be present.

Halls W1 to W5, along with the outdoor exhibition areas, will highlight domestic participation from 24 Chinese provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions. Regional delegations are being organised by local governments including Zhoushan (Zhejiang), Nantong and Zhenjiang (Jiangsu), and Pudong (Shanghai). Leading industry figures such as China State Shipbuilding Corporation, COSCO Shipping, China Merchants Industry, and ZPMC will continue to show strong support. The Academic Zone, jointly organised by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Harbin Engineering University, Wuhan University of Technology, and Jiangxi University of Science and Technology, has also expanded in scale.

This year’s exhibitor profile reflects a clear trend of established participants expanding their booth space, while newcomers are actively joining the event. Compared to the previous edition, 20% of registered companies are new exhibitors, including well-established SMEs and innovation-driven firms such as “Single-item Champions” and “Little Giants” focused on LNG carrier supply chains, advanced materials, and specialised communication technologies.

#MarintecCares: Driving Sustainability at Marintec 2025

Marintec is committed to minimising its environmental footprint by implementing a variety of sustainable practices. These include reducing the amount of material used for stands, construction height reduced to 3.5m instead of 4m, encouraging the use of recycled resources, replacing printed materials with digital alternatives and promoting renewable energy sources. These initiatives are part of our #MarintecCares campaign for 2025, which aims to deliver a more inclusive, responsible and sustainable exhibition experience.

Spotlight on Innovation: Marintec Cruise Interiors and Marintec Innovation – Energytec Zones

In response to the industry’s green and intelligent transformation, this edition continues to feature Marintec Cruise Interiors and introduces the new Marintec Innovation – Energytec zone. Located in Hall N3, Marintec Cruise Interiors features “The Theatre” an open forum space, and “The Deck” a networking area. The Cruise, Yacht, Vehicle and Vessel Association will organise member showcases and dialogue sessions, while Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding will host a cruise equipment supply chain forum.

Energytec zone, spanning Halls N4 and W1, will spotlight global maritime energy innovations. Hall N4 will host Marintec Innovation, featuring a networking area and the Energytec Conference, which includes five sessions: keynote, fuels, wind and solar, electrification, and nuclear power. These sessions will explore cutting-edge technologies and implementation pathways for energy transition. The Nantong Municipal People’s Government, together with Nantong Shipbuilding & Offshore Industry, will host a dedicated “Nantong Innovation” session.

Shaping Tomorrow: Senior Maritime Forum Gathers Global Visionaries

The Senior Maritime Forum, themed “Smart Navigation, Green Symbiosis, Convergent Innovation,” will bring together global visionaries across five specialised sessions: Keynote Address, Shipbuilding and Ocean Engineering, Shipping and Ports, Marine Finance and Law, and Marine Equipment and Technology. With a focus on “digitalisation” and “green technologies”, the forum will feature authoritative experts, corporate leaders, and research institutions sharing insights on energy efficiency and intelligent environmental protection.

Throughout the four-day event, attendees can expect a vibrant programme of activities, including technical forums, product launches, signing ceremonies, and award presentations hosted by international organisations and exhibitors. The Pudong New Area Government will once again present “Pudong Shipping Week,” featuring high-level seminars, business matchmaking, and cultural and sporting events—creating a dynamic and engaging maritime cultural festival.

Win-Win Cooperation: Advancing Sustainable Development in the Global Maritime Industry

With the support of both Chinese and Norwegian government departments, Norway has been designated as the Guest Country of Honour at this year’s exhibition. The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries will lead a high-level delegation comprising government officials and business leaders, aiming to deepen bilateral maritime collaboration and explore new opportunities for joint innovation, green shipping solutions, and policy alignment. This special recognition underscores the growing importance of international partnerships in shaping a resilient and forward-looking maritime ecosystem.

After more than four decades of steady development, Marintec China has cultivated a model of healthy and sustainable growth by integrating industry specialisation with a keen market orientation. The exhibition continues to capture the pulse of global maritime trends, acting as a vital bridge for high-level, multi-dimensional openness, cooperation, and mutual learning between China and the international maritime community. As the 2025 edition unfolds, Marintec China will fully leverage its strategic position and home advantage to promote deeper engagement and practical collaboration, offering a clear blueprint for the future of the maritime industry and reaffirming its role as the definitive barometer of global maritime progress.

Organisers:

Marintec China is organised and managed by Informa Markets and Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME).

Informa Markets

Informa Markets

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)