JinkoSolar Announces Completion of Sale of A Shares in Its Subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., through Inquiry Transfer and Placement

SHANGRAO, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company“) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the Company has completed the sale of 300,156,075 A shares of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Jinko“), an indirect, majority-owned principal operating subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the PRC whose A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board (the “Sale of A Shares“). The A shares were sold to certain institutional investors at a price of RMB4.90 per A share. As previously announced, the Sale of A Shares was conducted through an inquiry transfer and placement pursuant to the rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

After the Sale of A Shares, JinkoSolar currently owns approximately 55.59% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.

