Joint Industry Proposal of All-Scenario Grid Forming Initiative Accelerates Wind and Solar as Main Power

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During the International Digital Energy Expo (IDEE) 2025, China Energy Research Society, Global Solar Council (GSC), and Huawei Digital Power co-hosted the Global Low-Carbon Industry Forum themed “All-Scenario Grid Forming Technology, Accelerating Wind and Solar Power as Main Power Sources.” At the event, industry leaders from government energy departments, power grid companies, energy enterprises, standards organizations, and industry associations around the world gathered to discuss the development status and future prospects of the renewable energy industry, as well as the practical application of the all-scenario grid forming technology worldwide and its profound impact on the renewable energy industry. At the forum, the participants jointly proposed the all-scenario grid forming initiative. The initiative aims to close the global energy divide by further implementing the all-scenario grid forming technology, delivering clean and stable power to all and building a better, greener future.



Inaugural ceremony for the all-scenario grid forming initiative

At the opening of the forum, Hou Jinlong, Director of the Board of Huawei, President of Huawei Digital Power, remarked: “Looking ahead, energy storage will grow rapidly and integrate deeply with wind and solar power, transforming them into stable and reliable energy sources. In this transition, the most critical areas of innovation include grid forming technologies, AI technologies, and high-quality products that deliver performance throughout the lifecycle. The all-scenario grid forming technology will accelerate wind, solar, and energy storage as the main power sources. AI will transition from the auxiliary system into the production system, making wind, solar, and energy storage plants truly autonomous. High quality throughout the product lifecycle is the cornerstone for sustainable and healthy development of the renewable energy industry. Huawei Digital Power will adhere to technological innovation and the principle of quality first, and work with peers across the industry to improve the industry standards and close the global energy divide, delivering green, stable, and affordable power to all.”



Hou Jinlong, Director of the Board of Huawei, President of Huawei Digital Power, delivering a speech

Following Development Trends and Promoting the Transition Toward a Green Energy Mix

Xiang Haiping, Chief Expert of China Energy Research Society, Vice President of China Society for Hydropower Engineering shared an overview of the status quo and anticipated trajectory of China’s energy transformation and development.

. Dato’ Ir. Ts. Razib Dawood , Executive Director of the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), stated that ASEAN is ready to enhance its renewable energy supply and power grid integration to meet the demand for corporate net-zero commitments, attract new investments, and bolster economic competitiveness.

, Executive Director of the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), stated that ASEAN is ready to enhance its renewable energy supply and power grid integration to meet the demand for corporate net-zero commitments, attract new investments, and bolster economic competitiveness. Peter Wall , Head of Grids Research of BloombergNEF, shared the future of grid stability. He believed that as the proportion of renewable energy in the energy mix continues to rise, the inertia of the power system is experiencing a sharp decline. Synchronous condensers and grid forming ESSs have emerged as critical technologies for providing inertia support. Meanwhile, inverters have proven indispensable in ensuring grid stability.

Following Grid Operators and Standards and Empowering a New Power System

Wang Jifeng, Former Chief Engineer of China Southern Power Grid, focused on the development of a new power system. He stated that energy and electric power are critical to achieving carbon neutrality.

, Chief Engineer of State Grid Energy Research Institute Co., Ltd, shared how technological innovation can fuel the high-quality development in the energy and electricity sector. Ansgar Hinz , CEO and Chairman of the Board of VDE, presented the global grid forming and standardization approach and high-quality industry development.

Building a High-Quality Development Path for the Renewable Energy Industry with Grid Forming Technologies and Global Applications