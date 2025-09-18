KIO Data Centers drives the future of data security with strategic alliance with space-based data center operator, Lonestar

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KIO Data Centers, the leading digital infrastructure provider in Mexico and Latin America, has announced a strategic alliance with Lonestar Data Holdings, a pioneer in space-based data storage. This collaboration creates one of the first-of-its-kind hybrid data ecosystem, with KIO’s terrestrial facilities acting as ‘digital consulates’ that securely connect with Lonestar’s ‘data embassies’ in space. This initiative marks a historic milestone in data security and sovereignty, with KIO serving as the critical ground infrastructure for protecting humanity’s most valuable data beyond the limits of Earth.

“This alliance with Lonestar is much more than a technological agreement: it cements KIO DC as the organization that sets the pace for global innovation. Our data centers will act as the bridge between Earth and space, affirming the region as a key player in a new digital era.” said Octavio Camarena, CEO of KIO Data Centers. “Our mission has always been to protect our clients’ most valuable information, and today we are taking that promise to a cosmic dimension, reaffirming our commitment to security, sustainability, and data sovereignty.”

With this project, KIO DC becomes the first company in Latin America to actively support data storage in space, reinforcing its role as a key player in the new digital era.

“We chose KIO DC because of its world-class, resilient, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Its high standards of availability and renewable energy operations, along with its leadership in the Latin American digital ecosystem, make KIO DC the ideal partner to bring our vision to life: protecting and securing humanity’s most valuable data beyond the limits of Earth,” said Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings.

This project addresses an undeniable reality: more than 402 quintillion bytes of data are generated daily, and the volume doubles every six weeks. Around 63% of this information is sensitive and regulated – financial, medical, or governmental – making secure and sustainable solutions indispensable. This partnership provides a unique, off-planet solution. Storing data in space offers a new level of security, shielding it from real-time cyberattacks, natural disasters, and even physical surveillance. This approach ensures data sovereignty by aligning with national regulatory requirements and offers regional accessibility from space. Additionally, in-space data storage is sustainable, leveraging abundant solar energy and the natural vacuum for efficient cooling as space provides abundant solar energy, and the natural vacuum acts as a cooling system.

Project Phases: A Roadmap to the New Digital Frontier

Stage 1: Cislunar Orbit: The initial step involves establishing a ground station antenna to connect with a satellite in a cislunar orbit, enabling continuous, secure data transmission to space-based storage.

Stage 2: Lunar Data Centers: The long-term vision is to build data centers within the natural lava tubes or craters on the lunar surface, leveraging the moon’s geology for data protection and resilience.

Lonestar has validated this vision with successful tests on the International Space Station (2021–2022) along with the first commercial lunar data center hardware during the Freedom mission (2025). Capacity is set to grow from 15 PB in 2027 to 400 PB by 2032, with expansion plans toward exabytes and yottabytes on the Moon supported by SpaceX Starships.

With Lonestar, KIO’s mission to protect their clients’ information, now expands to a cosmic dimension, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, security, and sustainability. This alliance embodies KIO’s purpose of disrupting human limits through technology, ushering in a new era in the protection of humanity’s digital legacy.

About KIO Data Centers

KIO Data Centers is the leading digital infrastructure provider in Mexico and Latin America. With a presence in Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, it offers a neutral interconnection ecosystem and mission-critical services including colocation and direct connections to major global clouds. With more than 20 years of experience, it operates under the highest international standards of security, availability, and sustainability, with more than 90% of its energy sourced from renewables.

About Lonestar Data Holdings

Lonestar Data Holdings is dedicated to building data centers in space for protecting the world’s most critical data through an independent, space-based network that is secure, sovereign, and globally accessible. Founded by Chris Stott, its mission is to protect and preserve humanity’s most valuable information through infrastructure located in cislunar space and eventually, on the lunar surface. Lonestar has already conducted successful trials on the International Space Station and two missions that journeyed through cislunar space and to the surface of the Moon, and is advancing the global rollout of secure, resilient, and sustainable data storage services beyond Earth. The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.