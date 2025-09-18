Korean Contemporary Performance Troupe FORCE Invited to HighFest in Armenia with Rotation

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Korean contemporary performance group FORCE will present its work Rotation (Korean title: Jajeon) this October at the HighFest International Performing Arts Festival in Yerevan, Armenia.

FORCE is a collective that explores the evolving relationship between humans and technology. Using the human body as its foundation, the group combines visual imagery with advanced technology to craft a unique performance language. Its nonverbal format enables the troupe to transcend linguistic boundaries and engage audiences worldwide.

Inspired by cosmic principles of rotation and revolution, Rotation reflects on how universal forces shape both planetary motion and human life. The 50-minute performance blends circus arts, media art, and a custom-built rotating device. Six performers, playing eccentric researchers, invent a mysterious machine and embark on a journey through time and space. The result is a dynamic, multi-sensory experience where science and art meet in playful harmony.

The production was named one of the “New Works of the Year” by the Arts Council Korea (ARKO) in 2022 and later featured in Seoul Metropolitan Government’s “Spring Day” Performing Arts Program in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, Rotation received the Fringe Invitation Award at the Paju Fair_Book&Culture, organized by the Chulpan Foundation for City Culture. The award, recognizing emerging artists with international potential, paved the way for FORCE’s invitation to HighFest. Supported by the city of Paju, the troupe’s participation highlights the growing global presence of Korean contemporary performance.

Founded in 2003, HighFest is Armenia’s premier international performing arts festival, covering theater, dance, circus, music, and visual arts. It has hosted more than 500 international companies and 5,000 artists and is recognized by the European Festivals Association (EFA) as an EFFE Laureate, one of Europe’s top festivals. This year’s edition will welcome over 400 participants from 20 countries. FORCE’s invitation signals the increasing recognition of Korean contemporary circus on the global stage and marks a new step in international artistic exchange.

Director Lee Young-ho, FORCE’s representative, said: “The Paju Fair award and HighFest invitation show that Korean performing and circus arts can resonate internationally. We will continue to pioneer new horizons for Korean performing arts through the fusion of art and technology.”