Pollo AI Unveils The Next-Gen AI Product Avatar Video Generator for Studio-Quality Product Videos

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pollo AI is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI product avatar video generator, which builds on the success of its recently introduced AI avatar video generator, enabling brands, marketers, and creators to produce studio–quality product videos in minutes.

With Pollo AI Product Avatar, users simply upload a product image and choose from an extensive range of preset avatars tailored to diverse industries, including Beauty, Education, Gaming, Health, Marketing, News, Professional, and Sports. Alternatively, users have the flexibility to upload their own avatar images.

No filming, pre–training, or pre-recorded footage is required; Pollo AI Product Avatar transforms static images into professional product videos that resonate on a deeply human level, in just a few clicks.

To streamline production even further, Pollo AI Product Avatar offers a growing library of avatar video templates across categories such as beauty, furniture, handbags, accessories, and more. Users can customize these templates to match their brand tone and messaging instantly.

Emma Chen, Pollo AI’s Chief Product Officer, shared, “What sets this AI avatar generator apart are its ultra-lifelike avatars, complete with expressive emotions, natural gestures, and flawless lip-sync, making product storytelling more engaging and relatable.”

Users can easily switch between Standard Mode, which supports concise clips, and Longer Mode, which accommodates videos up to two minutes, exceeding the capabilities of most AI video generators available today. This allows users to develop more in-depth marketing content, tutorials, and product placements.

In celebration of the launch, Pollo AI is offering an exclusive 50% discount for all users. For a limited time, users can create avatar videos with HALF the usual credit consumption. Don’t miss out. Try it now here: https://pollo.ai/ai-product-avatar

