Rain and Lithic Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Growth of Stablecoin-Powered Payments

Collaboration makes it faster and easier for fintechs, platforms, and enterprises to launch customizable, stablecoin-powered card programs at scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rain , the enterprise-grade infrastructure for stablecoin-powered payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Lithic designed to accelerate both companies’ growth, expand global distribution, and give partners more technology choices as they build and launch scaled card programs.

Rain has become the most experienced and scaled provider of stablecoin-powered card infrastructure—with more than 150 partners and millions of transactions processed in over 150 countries. Through this partnership with Lithic, Rain will dramatically expand its reach, making its ground-breaking stablecoin technology available to even more fintechs, platforms, and enterprises worldwide. By pairing Rain’s stablecoin-native card issuance and payments platform with Lithic’s expertise and issuing processing capabilities, the two companies will make it faster and easier for businesses to launch, integrate, and scale global card programs.

The partnership also gives Rain’s partners more choice in how they power their card programs through the integration of Lithic’s modern, developer-friendly processing platform known for its speed, scalability, and global resilience. With Lithic’s global issuer processor certification, the partnership enables the processing of stablecoin-powered transactions across the 150+ countries where Rain-issued cards are accepted. This ensures Rain partners have a best-in-class option for powering programs at scale, with advanced fraud prevention and real-time authorization capabilities.

“This partnership marks an important step forward for Rain. By combining our stablecoin infrastructure with Lithic’s reach and processing technology, we’re making it easier than ever for partners to launch, scale, and shape programs that fit their needs,” said Farooq Malik, CEO & Co-founder of Rain. “Together, we’re shaping the next chapter of programmable payments.”

“Stablecoin-powered cards are a major growth frontier in payments, and Rain is at the forefront of making them work at scale,” said Bo Jiang, CEO & Co-founder of Lithic. “This partnership allows Lithic to bring our advanced processing platform into this fast-growing category and to support fintechs and card programs around the world. It’s an exciting opportunity to help our shared partners innovate faster.”

This collaboration highlights Rain’s mission to deliver the most flexible, powerful, and globally available infrastructure for stablecoin-powered payments — helping customers launch faster, scale globally, and unlock new revenue streams.

About Rain: Rain is the global stablecoin infrastructure platform for enterprises, neobanks, platforms, and developers. Our technology allows partners to move, store, and use stablecoins instantly and compliantly through global payment cards, on/off-ramps, wallets, and cross-border rails. As a Visa Principal Member, Rain issues cards that work anywhere Visa is accepted, powering millions of purchases in over 150 countries. Built natively for stablecoins and trusted by more than 100 organizations worldwide, Rain delivers secure, scalable infrastructure that makes money move freely and instantly around the world. Learn more at https://www.rain.xyz/ .

About Lithic: Lithic is the leading card issuing technology company built for high growth technology companies. Lithic’s APIs and operational enablement services enable businesses to move money, build card programs, and issue debit, credit, and prepaid cards to consumers and businesses with unparalleled ease and flexibility. With a focus on empowering businesses to scale globally, Lithic is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial services industry. For more information, visit www.lithic.com .

